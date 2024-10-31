Commentary — Our modern-day apostles

Catherine Reynolds

One of the important aspects of Jesus’ ministry is how he chose the 12 apostles to join him in his mission.

To help students understand that these men were all ordinary people who became extraordinary because of their faith and actions, rooted in love, sophomores at St. Xavier High School were asked to identify who would be a modern-day apostle.

Many of them chose their parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles. Collectively, they said things like, “My parents are caring and they sacrifice a lot for me. My grandparents model faith and help me and my family. They show kindness and helpfulness every day. My parents help me become a better person by sharing their faith and modeling what it means to be a person of service towards others.”

They also identified teachers, coaches and clergy.

Following are some of the words they shared about clergy:

Pope Francis: “He has spent his entire life dedicated to God. He has done many things to unite non-Catholics and Catholics. His devotion to God and connection to Jesus inspires me. He is very kind, faithful and holy.”

Archbishop Shelton Fabre: “He leads the Archdiocese of Louisville to the path of heaven. He confirmed me and many others to continue our path of faith. He is very warm and kind. He has no hate and is amazing at telling others about Jesus. His extensive knowledge of our faith makes me know that he would be chosen as one of Jesus’ apostles.”

Father Pepper Elliott: “He is a priest at my parish. He is a soft-spoken and humble person who shows nothing but kindness. He would give all the students high fives and say, ‘God bless you this day.’ He was always grateful to teach people about God.”

Father Justin Nelson: “His homilies are always strong and teach lessons to all that need to hear them. People like him hold communities together, connecting them with each other and with God.”

Father Jeffrey Shooner: “After church, I would go and ask him questions. He would always tell me the answer I needed. He was kind and compassionate. He is one of the nicest people I have ever met. He is always practicing his faith. He lives his life with faith.”

Father John Stoltz: “He is the priest at my parish. He is very devoted to his faith and helps people through their struggles. “

Deacon Mark Preischel: “He is a great person who not only has helped me with my faith life, but my goals for the future, too. He always has a smile on his face and is a great person to talk to.”

Here’s what they had to say about their coaches and teachers.

Coach Ben Cottrell: “He is very dedicated to helping others He always is doing the Lord’s work and guides the students at St. X to be better.”

Coach Efren Quirino: “He is very faithful, humble and wise. He is always helping his wrestlers and shows kindness and pushes you to be great. Even when I am feeling down, he tries to build me back up.”

Mr. Sorin Spohn: “He is constantly encouraging and trying to get the best out of me. He leads the Rise Up prayer club, which is a good way to start the day. He has helped my faith and me as a student grow.”

Mr. Jim Stairs: “I chose him for his kindness, charisma and his incredible ability to teach. He makes it his mission to spread the word of God and could convince many people to join him in spreading God’s word.”

Coach Kyle Yochum: “He is a very caring person and genuinely wants to help you to be the best version of yourself. He is always volunteering and helping out at different events, trying to find a way to help. He focuses on what is best for others.”

There are many modern-day apostles among us who help strengthen our faith and lead us closer to Christ. Perhaps taking time to reflect on those people can help us model the qualities of being an apostle in today’s world.

Catherine Reynolds is director for mission and identity and teaches theology and psychology at St. Xavier High School.