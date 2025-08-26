Comfort My People — Spiritual connection with God

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre

The past few weeks have been quite long, hot and humid, making everything outdoors feel almost overwhelming. The heat and humidity can drain our energy, often sending us looking for shade or turning on the air conditioning to cool down.

July and August tend to be the hottest months of summer. Sometimes, we get afternoon thunderstorms, though they can sometimes make things feel even wetter by increasing the humidity after a quick cooldown.

Modern science explains that this peak heat happens because Earth tilts toward the sun, which makes it warmer. Long ago, people also felt this intense heat and worried it might bring illnesses. They associated these hot days with the appearance at this time of the year of the dog star Sirius in the night sky and thus called these days the “Dog Days of Summer.”

While I understand the science behind the Dog Days of Summer, I feel like we experience the heat more strongly in early and mid-August because it tends to be more intense. Plus, it lines up with when we are getting back into our routines — school, work, and other activities — as summer starts to wind down.

These busy days leave less time to take a moment to cool down and rest from the heat, so its impact feels even longer. With family responsibilities and after-school activities keeping us out for longer hours, there is often no way to avoid the heat when we are running errands for work, family, and school.

Naturally, battling the heat makes us feel thirsty. The intense heat, drought and physical thirst were part of the lives of those celebrated in sacred Scripture. The environment where much of the Bible was written was also dry, dusty and hot. As is common in such places, water was scarce, the sun shone fiercely and feeling thirsty was a daily reality.

From the Liturgy of the Word during our Eucharist celebrations, and perhaps from your own quiet moments with Scripture, you might know that the Book of Psalms is the most poetic book of the Bible. Sometimes, the psalm writers drew from their own experiences in this climate to help show their close relationship with the living God.

The land where the psalms were written often caused people to crave water intensely. Psalm 63 reminds us that our longing for God should be just as deep. The psalmist writes: “O God, you are my God whom I seek; for you my flesh pines, and my soul thirsts like the earth, parched, lifeless, and without water.”

In our search for purpose and meaning, we might try to fill this longing with many things, but only the living God can truly satisfy the deepest desires within us. Without Him, we feel as parched and dry as land without water.

When we turn to God and nurture our spiritual connection with Him, we find renewal and joy, echoing the words of the psalmist: “You are my help, and in the shadow of your wings I shout for joy. My soul clings fast to you; your right hand upholds me.”

Let’s hold onto the Lord in all we do, trusting that only He can quench the spiritual thirst that resides at the heart of our lives.

As we start a new school year, let us ask for God’s blessings for all students — whether they are in our Catholic schools, public schools or being homeschooled. We hold in our hearts prayers for their safety, health and academic success. Let’s also remember to pray for teachers, administrators and staff, asking for wisdom and patience to support our students with care.

At this time of year, our parish schools of religion also begin anew. We equally pray for all the students in our parish schools of religion and for all those who assist in the formation of our young people.

May this year be filled with growth, learning and spiritual development for everyone. Sending blessings and peace to all!