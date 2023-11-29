Comfort My People — Savor the season of Advent 

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre

This Sunday we begin a new liturgical year. This is “Year B” in the three-year liturgical cycle of Sunday readings. During Year B, our Sunday Gospel readings are guided by the writings of St. Mark the Evangelist. As you may be aware, St. Mark’s Gospel is considered to be the first Gospel to have been written.

A partial listing of some of the characteristics of St. Mark’s Gospel would be:

Jesus hastens to Jerusalem and to the cross for the salvation of the world.

Jesus’ human emotions are highlighted in his interactions with people as St. Mark’s Jesus feels very deeply the struggles and the suffering of the people whom he encounters.

St. Mark’s use of the term “immediately” in many contexts in his Gospel.

St. Mark’s Gospel does not have an infancy narrative.

Since St. Mark’s Gospel is so short, you will notice that during the summer there will be a few Sundays outside of the Easter season when the readings from the “Bread of Life Discourse” found in the Gospel of St. John will be used to cover the balance of Sundays. If we open our minds and our hearts to all that he desires to teach us, we shall learn many things from St. Mark’s Gospel during this liturgical year.

The liturgical year is the structured format that we, as the universal Catholic Church, undertake each year in reflecting on and accepting the challenge to live the reality of God’s love in our lives. The liturgical year encompasses in its various seasons (or divisions) the events of our salvation in Jesus Christ. Every liturgical year moves through the earthly life of Jesus Christ from his birth to his death and resurrection, and then calls us during the predominant section, known as Ordinary Time, to accept what the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ mean for us today in our lives.

This Sunday we embark again upon the opening of the season of Advent, which falls at the beginning of each new liturgical year. Advent invites us to reflect on the coming or the arrival of Jesus Christ in two ways. First, the season of Advent invites us to pray and reflect on the fact that Jesus will come again at the end of time, and so the beginning of Advent is filled with Sunday and daily readings about the second coming of Jesus Christ at the end of time. However, on Dec. 17, the second focus of Advent emerges. The second focus of Advent shifts our reflection and prayer to preparing to celebrate again the first coming of Jesus in his historical birth at Bethlehem and the Christmas season.

Each season of the liturgical year has its own unique character given to it by the readings and prayers of the different celebrations that are a part of it. In my opinion, the character that is given to the season of Advent by its prayers and readings is among the most hope-filled images found in the liturgical year. Some of the most beautiful images in Scripture are found in the prophecy of Isaiah, and some of the most powerful of these images have become heralds and hallmarks of the season of Advent.

The readings from the Book of the Prophet Isaiah that will comprise our first readings during the Sundays of Advent will provide us again with great reflection themes during this season of preparation and anticipation. They are images of the peace that God has promised to us when the Kingdom of God is fully established. Some of these promises are partially available to us now, but they will all be fully available when Jesus Christ comes again in his glory. So, I encourage you to stay with the season of Advent during its brief time span, and I encourage you not to surrender too quickly in prayer and anticipation of the arrival of the Christmas season. The season of Advent has much to tell and to teach those who will be faithful to its call and character.

We will also enter soon into the Christmas season. Please know of my prayers for you and your families during this holy time of the year. Blessings on your Advent season, and Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!