Comfort my People — Let us prepare for the birth of Christ

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre

At the beginning of the Advent season, we focused on Christ’s Second Coming as a judge. Each December 17th, the liturgies shift to preparing for his birth in Bethlehem. As we near Christmas, the final Advent days stir a longing for the Lord expressed through the O Antiphons — statements recited before the Gospel at Evening Prayer. Each begins with ‘O’ and titles Jesus based on Old Testament prophecies, inviting us to reflect on how Jesus fulfills God’s promises.

Many know the O Antiphons through the Advent hymn ‘O Come, O Come Emmanuel,’ especially the final one, O Emmanuel, which names the hymn and appears in the chorus. The church begins praying these on December 17th through December 23rd, with December 24th’s Evening Prayer marking Christmas Eve. As we revisit these prayers, it is helpful to reflect on their hope and promise. Below are the O Antiphons in Latin, with English translations and reflections on the promise each signifies.

December 17th – O Sapientia (O Wisdom) Jesus is the Wisdom of God sent to inspire God’s people to fidelity in their relationship with God. Those who are wise seek to find him and follow in his way.

December 18th – O Adonai (O Lord of Might) Jesus is the strength of God, but not as the world would understand strength. Jesus’ strength lies in humbly accepting the will of God, and the strong will serve humbly in this way also.

December 19th – O Radix Jesse (O Flower of Jesse’s Stem) Jesus is the flower that blooms from the stump of Jesse, our ancestor in faith. Though cut off by sin, Jesus is the bud from the stump of Jesse that brings new life to us.

December 20th – O Clavis Davidica (O Key of David) Jesus is the Son of David, the greatest Israelite king. As the Son of David, Jesus is the Key of David, unlocking for us the way that leads to eternal life.

December 21st – O Oriens (O Rising Dawn) Jesus is the rising dawn of a new day of promise. Jesus brings us light and life as he calls us to all of the hope and promise of a new day of resurrection.

December 22nd – O Rex Genitum (O King of the Nations) Jesus is the one universal King who reigns over all the nations. Jesus is the King who will bring justice and peace to all the nations.

December 23rd – O Emmanuel (O God With Us) Jesus is the fulfillment of the promise of God to be always with his people, in both the joys and struggles of life.

As we enter the final days of Advent, may the joy of remembering and celebrating Jesus’ historical birth be surpassed only by the ultimate joy we will experience when he comes again in glory!

We soon welcome Christmas Day and the Christmas season. I pray the days of Christmas joy will be times of delight and peace for you and all those whom you love. Be assured of my prayers for you, even as I ask your prayers for me in these holy days.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all!