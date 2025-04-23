Comfort My People — Faith in the resurrection

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre

The Lord is risen from the tomb!!! Alleluia!! Alleluia!!

The celebration of Easter invites us anew to embrace and rejoice in this central reality of our Catholic Christian faith. We are reminded of all that the resurrection promises to those born in Baptism and live the truth of their faith.

The Sunday Gospels, early in the Easter season, place before us the resurrected Lord Jesus Christ, who, in his glorified and risen body, is no longer subject to the laws of nature. Therefore, through locked doors, Jesus appeared to the disciples in the places where they were, and his risen presence with them was the cause of great rejoicing.

This resurrection, this victory over death, is not just a historical event but a living reality that should shape our daily lives. It should inspire us to live with hope, to love unconditionally and to serve others selflessly, just as Jesus did.

Even with the Easter Joy that surrounds us, we can sometimes nonetheless struggle in faith for different reasons.

You know the story of St. Thomas the Apostle, who was not present for the first post-resurrection appearance of Jesus. When informed by the disciples that they had seen Jesus risen from the dead, Thomas doubted and placed upon his acceptance of what was told to him his requirements of what it would take for him to come to believe in the resurrection.

I must admit that there is a part of me that very much understands where St. Thomas was coming from regarding his request. St. Thomas made what can certainly be classified, according to the circumstances, as somewhat understandable and reasonable requests. St. Thomas wanted to probe the marks of Jesus’ passion to satisfy for himself that Jesus truly was risen from the dead.

In relating this Gospel story, St. John states that the name “Thomas” means twin. Thomas’ twin is never encountered in the Gospel because each of us is Thomas’ twin, in that there are times when we are exactly like him, because: Who among us has never placed our own expectations on God? Who among us has never questioned God about that which is unbelievable? Who among us has not struggled with doubt?

When we face personal tragedies, when we question the fairness of life or when we feel distant from God, we are all Thomas’ twin, for we all have made similar requests of God at such times.

Upon appearing at another time when Thomas is present, Jesus replies by saying, “How blessed are those who have not seen him and yet believe.”

The faith story of the resurrection of Jesus has been passed on by those who encountered him in his risen body. If we can accept ourselves as Thomas’ twin in his doubt, then let us also be Thomas’ twin in his honest struggle with faith and, even more importantly, in his arriving at strong faith. In our Easter joy, may we, with Thomas, cry out to Jesus Christ as “My Lord and My God!”

We are among those counted as blessed because even though we have not seen Jesus in the flesh, we believe in Him and the power of his resurrection.

Throughout the Easter season, we are invited to reflect on the resurrection of the Lord Jesus and what the power of his victory over death means for us in life and death. The entire Easter season, which spans from Easter Sunday to Pentecost, invites us to rejoice that, having been faithful to our Lenten observance, we are again renewed in the promises of our Baptism. Our fidelity to prayer, fasting, almsgiving and other works of charity and mercy during Lent have brought us again to that place where we rise from sin and are empowered again to live the call of our Baptism.

After Lent each year, I find myself focused in a renewed way on the Lord and his role in my life. I am renewed and strengthened in my commitment to bring to God every aspect of my life for guidance, healing, forgiveness and peace.

I sincerely hope that your Lenten spiritual practices have opened you more to God’s love in some way, and we rejoice in this grace of our God! I pray that these weeks of our Easter joy will be weeks of joy, peace, and strengthened faith for you! The Lord is risen from the tomb!! Alleluia!! Alleluia!!