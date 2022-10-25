2022 Festival of Faiths will celebrate sacred stories 

The 2022 Festival of Faiths is set for Nov. 9-12 at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts.

This year’s theme is “Sacred Stories: Contemplation and Connection” and the event will “celebrate the power of narratives to inspire purpose, instill a sense of belonging and define our lives,” according to the Festival of Faiths website, https://festivaloffaiths.org/.

The event seeks to “investigate old and new stories through the lens of faith and explore how our identities are shaped by associations with religion, culture, politics, heritage and more,” it said.

The Archdiocese of Louisville will host the opening celebration Nov. 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St. Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre and singer-songwriter Carrie Newcomer will be featured.

The festival will present various sessions, including:

“Lessons of Old Stories in a New Context”

“Changing Story Keepers: Millennials and Gen Zers”

“Thy Neighbor: Faith, Politics and Radical Acceptance”

“The Sacred Stories That Connect Us”

“Shifting the Narrative: Transforming Hearts and Minds to Deepen Spiritual Life”

Tickets and passes for the festival are on sale at www.kentuckyperformingarts.org, by phone at 584-7777 or at the Kentucky Center for Performing Arts box office.

COVID-19 safety precautions will be followed, including social distancing and the wearing of masks.

For more information, visit https://festivaloffaiths.org/.