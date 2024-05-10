Collection to benefit missions will be May 18-19

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre

My Dear Sisters and Brothers in Christ,

Greetings in the Lord! On the weekend of May 18-1 9, parishes will conduct the annual Mission Collection. This collection supports the Catholic Home Missions and international Pontifical Mission Societies, such as the Propagation of the Faith and the Catholic Near East Welfare Association. These organizations fund the work of more than 1,000 mission dioceses in the United States and around the world.

The Mission Collection fuels the Church’s missionary work and provides ongoing monetary help for the pastoral and evangelizing programs of the Church in the United States, Africa, Asia, the Pacific Islands, the Middle East and remote regions of Latin America. Your donations provide for the education and support of seminarians, religious novices and lay catechists; for the work of religious communities in education, health care and social services; for communication and transportation needs; for disaster and emergency relief, when necessary; and for the Church’s ministry to children.

As we celebrate the Solemnity of Pentecost May 18-19, we remember how all gathered were “filled with the Holy Spirit and began to speak in different tongues, as the Spirit enabled them to proclaim” (Act 2:4). This collection provides an opportunity for us to share the Good News of the Gospel through our support of the Church’s mission and her efforts to reach out to those in need. The missionary mandate is always timely, and it commits us to be joyful witnesses to the Good News for those near and far.

Thank you for your generosity to the Mission Collection. Please know that I remain,

Sincerely in the Lord,

Most Reverend Shelton J. Fabre

Archbishop of Louisville