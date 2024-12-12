Citywide Kwanzaa Celebration will be held Dec. 17

Audrey Penman carried candles during a Kwanzaa celebration Dec. 19, 2023. The black candle, a symbol of the people, is lit on Dec. 26. The other candles — three red symbolizing the people’s struggle and three green symbolizing hope for the future — are lit on the other six days of Kwanzaa. (Photo Special to The Record)

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry will host its annual Citywide Kwanzaa Celebration at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Catholic Enrichment Center on West Broadway.

The event will include music, food, prayer and African drumming.

Kwanzaa is an African American and Pan-African holiday that celebrates family, community and culture.

The seven-day holiday, which starts on Dec. 26 and ends on Jan. 1, is based on “Nguzo Saba,” which means “seven principles” in Swahili, according to an announcement from the Office of Multicultural Ministry.

People celebrate these principles in their homes by creating a sacred space where the symbols of the celebration are placed. The symbols include a candle holder called a “Kinara” for the seven candles, a unity cup, ears of corn representing children and African art objects and books symbolizing a commitment to African heritage and learning, according to the office.