Churches sponsor habitat houses

Ruby Thomas, Record Staff Writer

Work on houses being built by Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville has resumed following a hiatus due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

One house, at 3415 Boxelder Road will go to a refugee family from Kenya, said Lisa Hebert, who serves in community and faith relations for Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville.

The house is sponsored by a group of parishes called the Holy Highland Five which includes the five parishes located in the Highlands — St. Agnes, St. Brigid, St. Francis of Assisi, St. James and St. Raphael churches — plus Holy Trinity Church which joined the group in 2017.

Another house, at 13503 Park Springs Lane, is sponsored by a group called the Catholic Quartet which includes St. Albert the Great, St. Bernadette, St. Margaret Mary, St. Patrick and Epiphany churches. The house will go to a refugee family from Syria.