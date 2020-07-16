Archdiocesan News

Churches sponsor habitat houses

Record Photos by Ruby Thomas
Mike Cassaro, a member of Holy Trinity Church, left, and John Dwyer, right, a member of St. Agnes Church, measured siding for a Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville house located on Boxelder Road, July 11.

John Dwyer, a member of St. Agnes Church, left, and Joe Duane, a member of Holy Trinity Church, hammered siding onto a Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville house located on Boxelder Road, July 11.

Volunteers from St. Patrick and Epiphany churches worked on a habitat house on Park Springs Lane July 9, the first day volunteers were allowed to return to the site following a shutdown caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Volunteers carried a siding panel for a habitat house on Boxelder Avenue July 11.

Ruby Thomas, Record Staff Writer

Debbie Sandifer, a member of St. Patrick Church above, measured a wall on a house located on Park Springs Lane July 9.

Work on houses being built by Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville has resumed following a hiatus due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

One house, at 3415 Boxelder Road will go to a refugee family from Kenya, said Lisa Hebert, who serves in community and faith relations for Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville.

The house is sponsored by a group of parishes called the Holy Highland Five which includes the five parishes located in the Highlands — St. Agnes, St. Brigid, St. Francis of Assisi, St. James and St. Raphael churches — plus Holy Trinity Church which joined the group in 2017.

Another house, at 13503 Park Springs Lane, is sponsored by a group called the Catholic Quartet which includes St. Albert the Great, St. Bernadette, St. Margaret Mary, St. Patrick and Epiphany churches. The house will go to a refugee family from Syria.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

