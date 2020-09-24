Children invited to take part in Living Rosary Oct. 11

The 69th annual Living Rosary will be held Oct. 11 at 2 p.m. at St. Teresa of Calcutta Church, 903 Fairdale Road. Children in grades one through twelve are invited to participate.

Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz will celebrate the outdoor service which will take place rain or shine.

Participants are asked to bring a chair and umbrella; wear a face covering and practice social distancing. Children participating are asked to wear their “Sunday best.” To register, visit https://sites.google.com/site/louisvillelivingrosary/home/child-registration.’