Archdiocesan News

Children invited to take part in Living Rosary Oct. 11

Yuliana Bustanante, a sixth-grader at Farnsley Middle School and a parishioner at St. Peter the Apostle Church, took part in the Living Rosary last October at Trinity High School in St. Matthews. Bustanante and other children formed the shape of the rosary. The children and those who attended the service in Trinity’s Steinhauser Gymnasium prayed the Glorious Mysteries.  (Record File Photo by Jessica Able)

The 69th annual Living Rosary will be held Oct. 11 at 2 p.m. at St. Teresa of Calcutta Church, 903 Fairdale Road. Children in grades one through twelve are invited to participate.

Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz will celebrate the outdoor service which will take place rain or shine.

Participants are asked to bring a chair and umbrella; wear a face covering and practice social distancing. Children participating are asked to wear their “Sunday best.” To register, visit https://sites.google.com/site/louisvillelivingrosary/home/child-registration.’

