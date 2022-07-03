Catholic Charities of Louisville’s Sister Visitor Center is among 90 nonprofit agencies around the country to receive a grant from Glick Philanthropies.

Glick announced June 28 that the agencies, which span 11 states, will share a grant totaling $695,600 from its Community Relief Fund.

Glick is a “family of charitable initiatives, programs and organizations focused on building community and creating opportunity,” according to a press release from the organization.

Since Glick started the initiative seven years ago, local agencies have received close to $150,000 in aid, according to the release.

Three other Louisville nonprofits received grant money.