The Center for Interfaith Relations is inviting poets of all ages to enter its yearly contest “Poetry of the Sacred,” inspired by the legacy of Trappist Monk Thomas Merton.

“Poets of all backgrounds are invited to enter works exploring spirituality and the deep meaning and beauty of a contemplative life,” according to an announcement from the center.

A first-place winner will receive $500 in prize money and three honorable mentions will receive $100. Winning entries will also be published in an upcoming issue of Parabola Magazine, an internationally recognized magazine devoted to the sacred, according to the announcement.

The cost is $15 per entry and submissions will be accepted through Aug. 1.

For more information or to enter the contest, visit https://www.centerforinterfaithrelations.org/poetry.