CEF is seeking Distinguished Catholic School Alumni nominees for 2023 event

The Catholic Education Foundation is accepting nominations for its 33rd annual Salute to Catholic School Alumni event set for March 8, 2023, at the Galt House Hotel.

The foundation will select five to six Distinguished Catholic School Alumni to be honored at the event and other nominations may be reserved for future honors, according to an announcement from the foundation.

“Through their careers, family and community service, these honorees reflect the faith-based educational experience that makes Catholic schools so unique and so important to our entire community,” the announcement said.

The foundation also explained the nomination criteria: Men and women who have attended a Catholic elementary school or high school here or around the world are eligible.

“They will have made significant contributions to their community, the region, the nation, or the global community through accomplishments in athletics, business, communications, education, fine arts, public service, science or service to others,” the announcement said.

“Candidates will reflect the highest ethical standards and will exemplify in their lives the values and teachings of Catholic education,” it noted.

Current pastors, principals, teachers and other employees of archdiocesan parishes, schools and agencies are not eligible, the announcement said.

Nomination forms can be found at www.ceflou.org/alumni-nomination-form/.