Becca Kaelin, a 2023 graduate of Holy Cross, practiced sprinting on a newly paved running track on the school’s campus June 8. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

All invited to blessing of Holy Cross’ athletic complex Holy Cross High School is inviting the public to the blessing and grand opening of its new athletic complex Aug. 18 at 6 p.m.

The south-end school located at 5144 Dixie Highway launched a capital campaign in 2020 with three goals in mind, including the construction of a new athletic complex.

According to school leaders, construction on the space recently wrapped up. The complex received new bleachers and a newly-paved running track. Two older buildings were also renovated to serve as a ticketing booth and concession stand.