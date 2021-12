The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry will offer a college scholarship and financial aid information session from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 W. Broadway.

Steven Held, a representative of the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority will discuss college scholarship opportunities and the process to obtain financial aid, according to an announcement from the center. For more information, call the center at 776-0262.