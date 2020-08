The Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 West Broadway, will host “Covid Conversations,” on Aug. 18 and Sept. 1 from 2 p.m to 3:15 p.m. An announcement about the events said they will provide opportunities to “connect with others during these challenging times.”



The gatherings will be limited to 10 participants. Those interested in attending must register ahead by calling the center at 776-0262. Participants will be required to wear a face covering.