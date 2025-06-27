CEC celebrates 25 years with Heroes of Hope award dinner

Participants listened as awards were presented during the 13th annual Heroes of Hope Awards dinner, the evening of June 24 at the Catholic Enrichment Center (CEC) in West Louisville. The center — a ministry of the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry (OMM) — is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and marked the milestone with the awards dinner. The awards honor individuals and organizations who contribute to and support the work of the OMM and the CEC. The event drew about 150 people, including parishioners, religious women and Catholic high school students. (Photo Special to The Record by Clinton Bennett Photography & Video Services)

The Catholic Enrichment Center in West Louisville is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

The center marked this milestone with the 13th annual Heroes of Hope Award dinner the evening of June 24.

The center, 3146 W. Broadway, is a ministry of the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry (OMM).

“We’re celebrating 25 years of making a difference in this community, particularly in West Louisville,” said M. Annette Mandley-Turner, executive director of the OMM. “For 25 years, we’ve been faithful stewards to the community.”

Mandley-Turner noted that though the center is located in West Louisville, people from as far as Fairdale come for assistance. She also noted there’s always a “multicultural presence” at the center because it serves people from varying cultural backgrounds.

The Heroes of Hope award celebration is about “holding up those people who are committed to the CEC,” Mandley-Turner said. “It spotlights some people who continue to make things right by making a difference.”