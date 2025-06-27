CEC celebrates 25 years with Heroes of Hope award dinner

The Catholic Enrichment Center in West Louisville is celebrating its 25th anniversary.
The center marked this milestone with the 13th annual Heroes of Hope Award dinner the evening of June 24.
The center, 3146 W. Broadway, is a ministry of the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry (OMM).
“We’re celebrating 25 years of making a difference in this community, particularly in West Louisville,” said M. Annette Mandley-Turner, executive director of the OMM. “For 25 years, we’ve been faithful stewards to the community.”
Mandley-Turner noted that though the center is located in West Louisville, people from as far as Fairdale come for assistance. She also noted there’s always a “multicultural presence” at the center because it serves people from varying cultural backgrounds.
The Heroes of Hope award celebration is about “holding up those people who are committed to the CEC,” Mandley-Turner said. “It spotlights some people who continue to make things right by making a difference.”