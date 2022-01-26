The frigid temperature didn’t stop Catholics — dozens in the Archdiocese of Louisville and tens of thousands in the nation’s capital — from standing in solidarity for the sanctity of life Jan. 21.

Locally, the annual Rally for Life and Walk for Life drew dozens including families with young children and Catholic school students. Both events commemorated the 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the U.S. Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion in 1973.

The rally was organized by Right to Life of Louisville. Among those who paused at midday to take part in the rally in front of Metro Hall in downtown Louisville were members of Sacred Heart Academy’s Valkyries for Life club.

Phyllis Donlon, a teacher at Sacred Heart who serves as the club’s moderator, said the group usually attends the national March for Life in Washington, D.C., but couldn’t do so this year. Donlon said she’s grateful for a local event in which the students can participate and show their support for life.

“It’s important to give young women a voice,” said Donlon. “This is a unifying force because we all stand for life. It’s important to speak for people who don’t have a voice.”

The rally included several speakers and a prayer offered by Deacon Stephen Smith, who serves as a deacon at St. Peter the Apostle Church. He prayed for the protection of “our unborn brothers and sisters and for families.”

He also prayed that members of the community will offer support for unborn children and their mothers.

“We pray for those who are pro-choice and those who are undecided to have a change of heart,” said Deacon Smith.

That evening a group of about 50 bundled against the cold, took part in the annual Walk for Life.

The local walk was held in solidarity with the national March for Life, which drew tens of thousands that same day in the nation’s capital.

The group made five stops on their walk through downtown — including the courthouse on West Jefferson Street and the EMW Women’s Surgical Center on West Market Street — where they prayed for an end to abortion, for the protection of conscience rights in health care, for the thousands of children in the foster care system, for workers’ rights and for an end to the death penalty.

The walk ended at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 South Fifth St., with Eucharistic adoration and a Mass celebrated by Father Martin Linebach.