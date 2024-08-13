Saint Serra Club hosts annual luncheon for seminarians

Deacon Cole McDowell, a seminarian in formation for the Archdiocese of Louisville, greeted members of the Saint Serra Club, including Deacon Bill Klump, center, during the annual seminarian luncheon hosted by the club Aug. 9. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

Members of the Saint Serra Club met the Archdiocese of Louisville’s new seminarians and checked in with those who are already in formation for the priesthood Aug. 9.

The club, dedicated to fostering vocations, hosted its annual luncheon for seminarians that day at the Archdiocesan Pastoral Center.

Currently, the archdiocese has 19 seminarians in various stages of formation. Another candidate is awaiting a visa to travel to the U.S.

Thanh Phan, one of the seminarians in formation for the Archdiocese of Louisville, smiled as he spoke Aug. 9 during the annual seminarian luncheon hosted by the Saint Serra Club. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

Six of the men are new this year and are beginning their studies this fall. They have already completed the “propaedeutic stage” — a 12-month preparatory period steeped in prayer and a review of the church’s teachings.

During the luncheon, the seminarians share with club members and Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre how they spent their summer breaks. Most served in parishes and stayed busy, they said.

Deacon Cole McDowell said he’s had the opportunity to baptize several infants since Archbishop Fabre ordained him to the transitional diaconate in April. He serves at Ascension Church.

Evrard Muhoza, a seminarian in formation for the Archdiocese of Louisville, greeted a member of the Saint Serra Club Aug. 9 during the club’s annual seminarian luncheon. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

Evrard Muhoza, in his seventh year of formation at St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology, shared his experiences serving as a chaplain at Norton Hospital.

Muhoza said he spent his time talking to patients and “offering them comfort, joining them in sadness and laughing with them” during lighter moments, he said. He was also there to provide emotional and spiritual support to the families of those who lost loved ones. The ministry is difficult but fulfilling, he said.

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre addressed the men during the luncheon, noting that he’d celebrated 35 years of priesthood on Aug. 5. The occasion was a time of “great reflection” for him, he said.

He also thanked Saint Serra Club members, saying, “I’m delighted and deeply grateful for what the Serrans do.”

The archbishop said it takes “intentionality and work to produce a culture of vocation.”

Jonathan Heitkemper, a new seminarian starting his formation in the fall, spoke to Paul Koprucki, a member of the Saint Serra Club, Aug. 9 during the club’s annual seminarian luncheon. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

There’s a renewed effort in the archdiocese to help men listen to God’s call and it’s bearing fruit, he said. He thanked Father Martin Linebach, the vicar for vocations and the director of the Vocation Office, and asked all gathered to keep praying for vocations.

Father Linebach said the seminarians recently returned from Bethany Retreat House, operated by the Dominican Sisters of St. Cecelia in Tennessee.

As they prepared to start a new school year, Fathering Linebach told the men he is proud of them and offered them words of encouragement.

Seminary formation has “certain challenges, but the blessings are far more,” he told them.