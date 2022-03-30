Archdiocesan News

Catholics pray for an end
to abortion during Lenten
40 Days for Life campaign

Deacon Samuel King who serves at St. Athanasius Church, center, and his wife Sheila, left, prayed the rosary with Larry Kessler, a member of the Knights of Columbus at St. Bernadette Church, as they walked outside the EMW Women’s Surgical Center March 28. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

The Lenten 40 Days for Life prayer campaign began March 2 and will continue through April 10. On March 28, the pastor of St. Peter the Apostle Church, as well as people representing St. Athanasius Church, St. Bernadette Church and the Knights of Columbus, took part by praying the rosary outside the EMW Women’s Surgical Center in downtown Louisville.

The bi-annual campaign consists of 40 days of prayer, fasting and public witness to the sanctity of life at abortion facilities around the nation and abroad. Its goal is to protect mothers and their children from abortion.

The campaign coordinates 24-hour vigils at abortion clinics around the world. The local vigil is held outside the EMW clinic on West Market Street. Parishioners from various churches in the Archdiocese of Louisville are among those who have been praying outside the center since the campaign began.

Volunteers can participate by keeping peaceful and prayerful vigil or by praying or fasting on their own.

To sign up or learn more about participating in 40 Days for Life locally, visit https://www.40daysforlife.com/en/louisville.

Father Christopher Lubecke, pastor of St. Peter the Apostle Church, left, and Mary Brauner, who serves as chair of St. Peter the Apostle’s pro-life group, prayed the rosary as they walked on the sidewalk outside the EMW Women’s Surgical Center March 28. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

