The Lenten 40 Days for Life prayer campaign began March 2 and will continue through April 10. On March 28, the pastor of St. Peter the Apostle Church, as well as people representing St. Athanasius Church, St. Bernadette Church and the Knights of Columbus, took part by praying the rosary outside the EMW Women’s Surgical Center in downtown Louisville.

The bi-annual campaign consists of 40 days of prayer, fasting and public witness to the sanctity of life at abortion facilities around the nation and abroad. Its goal is to protect mothers and their children from abortion.

The campaign coordinates 24-hour vigils at abortion clinics around the world. The local vigil is held outside the EMW clinic on West Market Street. Parishioners from various churches in the Archdiocese of Louisville are among those who have been praying outside the center since the campaign began.

Volunteers can participate by keeping peaceful and prayerful vigil or by praying or fasting on their own.

To sign up or learn more about participating in 40 Days for Life locally, visit https://www.40daysforlife.com/en/louisville.