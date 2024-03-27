Immaculata celebrates World Down Syndrome Day

Students and members of the faculty at Immaculata Classical Academy wore colorful socks during an assembly to mark World Down Syndrome Day March 22. (Photos Special to The Record)

Immaculata Classical Academy marked World Down Syndrome Day March 22 with a school-wide assembly and by wearing colorful mismatched socks.

During the assembly, students heard from Shelly Lampe, who spoke about Down syndrome as a “genetic difference.” Lampe is the school’s academic needs coordinator and parent of a child with Down syndrome. An announcement from the school said the students and members of the faculty and staff wore colorful socks because chromosomes tend to be shaped like socks..

Immaculata is an independent Catholic school that integrates typical- and special-needs students. Ten families in the school have children with Down syndrome, according to an announcement from the school.