More than a dozen Catholic churches, schools and service organizations, including Catholic Charities of Louisville, will take part in Give for Good Louisville, a day of local giving set for Sept. 17 this year.

During the 24-hour online giving day, the community can donate to more than 500 participating non-profits at www.giveforgoodlouisville.org.

The event is hosted by the Community Foundation of Louisville. For a complete list of participating non-profits, visit https://www.giveforgoodlouisville.org/organizations.