Catholic schools prepare students for heaven, educators say 

Harper Fallot, a seventh-grader at Holy Trinity School (St. Matthews’ campus), listened during a Spanish class on Oct. 8. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Catholic school teachers said in recent interviews that the dignity of the human person is at the heart of what they do.

They aspire to teach students “they are made in God’s image and likeness” and “they are called to be a saint,” said Dominican Sister Mary Xavier Winterrowd, a second-grade teacher at St. James School in Elizabethtown, Ky.

Next week, the community is invited to “discover” this and other qualities of Catholic schools during Discover Catholic Schools week, Nov. 17-23.

Academically, Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Louisville perform well. Sixteen elementary schools and five secondary schools in the archdiocese boast the National Blue Ribbon School distinction. This distinction identifies the “top performers in the state as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests,” according to the U.S. Department of Education.

Buck Hulsewede, a seventh-grader at Holy Trinity School (St. Matthews’ campus), listened during a Spanish class on Oct. 8. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Additionally, 95% of Catholic school graduates from the class of 2024 are pursuing college or post-secondary education, according to the Office of Catholic Schools.

But that’s just part of the appeal of Catholic schools, said Dr. Mary Beth Bowling, superintendent of schools. Catholic school teachers are also a key reason for families to consider a Catholic education.

Catholic educators bring Jesus to life in students’ hearts, said Bowling during the annual teacher appreciation luncheon on Oct. 30.

“Catholic school educators listen to their students with a heart of compassion and understanding to better know their students, so we can serve them,” she said, speaking directly to teachers. “You accompany them as they form that relationship with Jesus Christ. We, as Catholic school educators, bring Jesus alive in the hearts of our students so that they will embrace the love of Jesus and share it with others.”

Teachers say that this accompaniment begins with acknowledging the dignity of each student.

“One of the most important things a teacher can do is to spend time with each student,” said Meredith Brooks, a kindergarten teacher at St. Aloysius School in Pewee Valley, Ky.

“Every student comes into the classroom with their own unique talents and challenges. God made every human in his image. It’s now my job to embrace each student and love them unconditionally.” — Meredith Brooks, a kindergarten teacher at St. Aloysius School.

“Every student comes into the classroom with their own unique talents and challenges. God made every human in his image. It’s now my job to embrace each student and love them unconditionally,” she said in a recent interview.

When students know they are loved, a closeness can develop, and the teacher can show students “they aren’t in it by themselves,” said Liesl Minneci, sixth- through eighth-grade religion teacher at Holy Spirit School.

She said she tells her students four things every day following class prayers.

“I tell the kids, you are important. You matter. You are unique. And you are most definitely loved,” said Minneci.

Acknowledging the dignity of each student requires teachers “to embrace the whole person,” said Brooks. “If they don’t feel that you love them, they won’t be willing to open up and they won’t be able to learn.”

Within this relationship of trust, teachers said they help the students walk toward their end, heaven.

“The child is made in God’s image and likeness. Their home is in heaven,” said Sister Winterrowd.

Kate Stivers, a seventh-grader at Holy Trinity School (St. Matthews’ campus), listened during a Spanish class on Oct. 8. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

The question each Catholic educator asks is, “How can we help them?” she said. Education is “not just for them to be productive citizens. It’s to prepare them for heaven.”

This preparation isn’t limited to religion class, she noted.

“There are so many opportunities. Throughout all of the subjects is a sense of respecting the dignity of each person and striving for the virtues,” she said.

Brooks, who teaches kindergarten, said her students are learning how to show love and forgiveness to their classmates. She said it is her role, as the teacher, to model this love.

“If you don’t model Jesus’ love, they won’t understand it,” she said.

Through Catholic education, students are becoming equipped with a “toolbox of prayers,” said Minneci. She said she teaches students certain prayers, including “The Memorare” and “Hail Holy Queen.”

They are learning how to pray, and their desire for the Gospel is growing, said Sister Winterrowd. “I have students in their free time ask, ‘Can I read the Bible?’ ” she said.

Seventh-graders at Holy Trinity School (St. Matthews’ campus), took notes during class Oct. 8. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Minneci, who previously taught in the public school system, said, “There is an added component in Catholic schools to help them develop.”

Sister Winterrowd feels the same. She noted, “I’m not just teaching them math, reading … it’s forming the whole person. Part of what I’m teaching them is how to interact with one another. Their spiritual, intellectual and moral formation.”

While the Catholic identity of schools in the Archdiocese of Louisville is a key part of the Office of Catholic Schools’ work, the office also ensures the system of Catholic schools are accountable academically, said Bowling.

The office routinely measures and analyzes academic progress in schools through MAP (Measurement of Academic Progress) testing — which occurs three times per academic year.

“We don’t just have our schools give the MAP assessment and print out the scores and stop there,” she said.

The office reviews the district’s data, engages principals in analyzing school data and supports the principals in working with teachers to understand the data, she said.

In addition, the office ensures teachers improve their practice and are given professional support, she said.

“We are very purposeful for how to move the student in the seat to a greater level of improvement,” she said.