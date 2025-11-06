Catholic school students help prepare homes for winter 

St. Xavier High School students applied a plastic weatherization covering to a window during a morning of service with Project Warm on Nov. 1. They are, from left, Tyson Taylor, Christian Corrigan, Derek Abrams, and Christian Zeiler. (Photo Special to The Record)

Students, faculty, parents and alumni of St. Xavier and Trinity high schools took part in Project Warm’s annual “blitz” Nov. 1.

The school teams visited the homes of low-income, elderly and disabled individuals in Jefferson County to apply plastic weatherization coverings to the homes’ windows.

St. Xavier had 41 and Trinity High School had six students participate.

The schools — which made up 30 percent of the volunteers for the morning of service — “played a big role in making an impact this upcoming winter season to ensure older adults and/or disabled citizens are warm and comfortable,” said Chris Clements, outreach coordinator and data analyst for Project Warm, in an email.

Trinity High School English teacher Betsy Darby said afterward, “Not only did these students work together to help winterize homes in the Chickasaw neighborhood, but they also learned how important it is to show love and care for their neighbors in the Louisville community.”