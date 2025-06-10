Catholic Enrichment Center will celebrate 25 years at dinner June 24

The Catholic Enrichment Center, above, will celebrate its 25th anniversary June 24 with a special dinner at the center, 3146 West Broadway. (Record File Photo)

The Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 West Broadway, will host a celebration of its 25th anniversary during a special dinner on June 24 at 6 p.m.

The celebration at the center will commemorate the anniversary and “underscore the ongoing significance of its mission,” said a press release from the Archdiocese of Louisville.

The center is part of the archdiocese’s Office of Multicultural Ministry. It was “founded with the aim of providing comprehensive cultural enrichment and academic development, serving as a vital resource for individuals seeking to enhance their lives holistically,” the release said.

“The center serves as a community hub, offering a variety of services, including faith formation, after-school tutoring, religious education programs and opportunities for social engagement.”

The anniversary will be celebrated during the Office of Multicultural Ministry’s “Heroes of Hope” dinner, which honors individuals, organizations and businesses that have contributed significantly to family empowerment and youth development, the release said.

The release also noted, “This event not only marks a significant anniversary, but also reinforces the commitment of the Archdiocese of Louisville to West Louisville.”

Tickets are $40 and are available by calling 502-776-0262 or emailing cec@archlou.org.