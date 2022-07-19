The Catholic Education Foundation announced that $105,000 was raised from its inaugural online bourbon raffle funds that will be used to provide tuition assistance for at least 50 needy families this school year.

The drawing was live-streamed online July 15 and five individuals won bottles of bourbon, according to a press release from the foundation.

Foundation president Richard Lechleiter said in the release that this was a “fantastic outcome for our Catholic school families who are now reaching out to us for help this fall. This event alone will create a Catholic education experience for 50 families who can’t afford it.”

Lechleiter said the foundation plans on holding the raffle again next year.