Archdiocesan News

Nativity Academy will benefit from the sales of a book of homilies

by

Nativity Academy at St. Boniface will benefit from sales of a new book.

“Messages of Faith, Joy and Hope: Homilies on the Readings of Cycle A” is a collection of homilies written by the late Father William L. Fichteman, a priest of the Archdiocese of Louisville who died in 2022.

The homilies come from the period Father Fichteman served as rector of the Cathedral of the Assumption in downtown Louisville. Father Fichteman co-founded Nativity Academy, an independent Catholic middle school that serves children from low-income families.

The book is available at Amazon.com for $14.95. Net proceeds will benefit Nativity.

Tags from the story
,
0
The Record
Written By
The Record
More from The Record
Living Mission — When in Rome
There was a book — The Ugly American — popular when I...
Read More
Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *