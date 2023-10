Catholic Charities of Louisville is seeking donations for its “Presents With A Purpose” program, which provides Christmas gifts to families served by its various ministries.

The agency is asking parishes and organizations in the community to consider donating gift cards and items, such as new toys, personal hygiene items, home goods, winter coats and clothing. For more information, contact Karen Pate at kpate@archlou.org or Peyton Rhea at prhea@archlou.org or call 637-9786.