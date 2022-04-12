Catholic Charities is one of 12 local nonprofits to receive a grant from Dare to Care Food Bank’s new Partner Investment Program.

The pilot program is awarding a total of $250,000 in grants to “empower the network of nonprofit partners they serve,” according to a news release from Dare to Care. “We are working to remove barriers and close the gap around food insecurity.”

The program specifically awarded funding to recipients that help historically disadvantaged populations. Catholic Charities of Louisville, which works with Dare to Care on several fronts, received a grant of $40,000.

Catholic Charities intends to use the funding at its Sister Visitor Center program, which offers a choice food pantry that’s similar to a grocery store, although the items are free.

The archdiocesan agency also works with Dare to Care through its Common Table program and the Father Jack Jones Food Pantry.

The investment program selected recipients based on a variety of criteria, including being accessible, client-centered and equitable, according to the news release. Dare to Care’s release added that it hopes the pilot program will evolve into an annual opportunity for its partners.