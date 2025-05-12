Bellarmine confers 781 degrees

Bellarmine University held its 72nd annual commencement exercises May 10 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Freedom Hall. The university conferred 781 degrees.
Sandra Frazier, founder and principal of Tandem Public Relations, delivered the commencement address to the doctoral students. Brandon Graves, who received a doctorate in education and social change, delivered the student address.
Bellarmine alumni Bill Mudd and Michelle Mudd received the university’s honorary degree of Humane Letters during the undergraduate ceremony.
Bill Mudd, president and COO of Churchill Downs, addressed the graduates. Bailey Korfhage, a Bellarmine Fellows Scholar who double majored in accounting and finance, was the student speaker.