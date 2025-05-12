Bellarmine confers 781 degrees

Benze Moormann, left, and Isabel Gladys chatted in the hallway of Freedom Hall before Bellarmine’s graduation ceremony May 10. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Undergraduates of Bellarmine University’s class of 2025 waited in the hallway before Bellarmine’s graduation ceremony began May 10. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)







Vivian McGhee smiled as she waitied in the hallway before Bellarmine’s graduation ceremony May 10. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)



Lauren Ehrman, left, and Kaci Huff smiled for a selfie before Bellarmine’s graduation ceremony began May 10 in Freedom Hall. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Bellarmine University held its 72nd annual commencement exercises May 10 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Freedom Hall. The university conferred 781 degrees.

Sandra Frazier, founder and principal of Tandem Public Relations, delivered the commencement address to the doctoral students. Brandon Graves, who received a doctorate in education and social change, delivered the student address.

Bellarmine alumni Bill Mudd and Michelle Mudd received the university’s honorary degree of Humane Letters during the undergraduate ceremony.

Bill Mudd, president and COO of Churchill Downs, addressed the graduates. Bailey Korfhage, a Bellarmine Fellows Scholar who double majored in accounting and finance, was the student speaker.