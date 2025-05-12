Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute offers courses

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer a variety of faith formation classes at the Maloney Center, 1200 South Shelby Street, in June. The cost is $10, except where noted.

They are:

“The Abrahamic Religions,” June 2, 9 a.m. to noon

“Images of God,” June 2, 9:30 a.m. to noon

“Introduction to Sacraments,” June 2, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“Theology Lesson Planning for High School,” June 2, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“Faith Development,” June 3, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“Introduction to Scripture,” June 3, 9:30 a.m. to noon

“Women of Faith in the Old Testament,” June 3, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“Hope: The Autobiography of Pope Francis,” June 4, 9 a.m. to noon

“Introduction to Christology,” June 4, 9:30 a.m. to noon

“Old Testament Foreshadowing of Christ,” June 4, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“Old Testament Foreshadowing of Christ,” June 5, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“Introduction to Prayer,” June 5, 9:30 a.m. to noon

“Overview of Catechetical Ministry Part II,” July 5, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“Catholic Ethics: Morality in the Light of Christ,” June 9, 9 a.m. to noon

“The Council of Nicaea, why it Still Matters, the 1700th Anniversary of the First Ecumenical Council,” June 9, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“The Advocate: Exploring the Role of the Holy Spirit in the Church and Our Lives,” June 10, 9 a.m. to noon

“Pilgrims of Hope: Embracing Reconciliation and Forgiveness in a Year of Jubilee,” June 10, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“The Seven Themes of Catholic Social Teaching,” June 11, 9 a.m. to noon

“A Deep Dive into the Sacrament of Baptism,” June 11, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“Sensitivity in Faith Formation Towards those who Have Suffered Abuse and Trauma,” June 12, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $30 (includes lunch).

Pre-registration is required to ensure availability. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Make checks payable to ALMI.