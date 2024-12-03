Archdiocesan News

Catholic Charities needs donations and volunteers to assist refugees

Catholic Charities of Louisville is collecting donations for resettled refugee families and those expected to arrive in the coming months.

The ministry needs household items to furnish apartments for the families. Specific needs include vacuum cleaners, rugs, sewing machines, dressers, kitchen table and chairs, living room furniture, lamps and bookshelves.

“We are committed to welcoming and assisting new refugees, and we need your help now more than ever,” said an announcement from the charities. “While it is unknown what will happen with the country’s refugee resettlement program in the coming months and years, we anticipate change.”

Items may be purchased from an Amazon wish list and shipped directly to Catholic Charities. To access the list, visit https://tinyurl.com/2vkh9hzv.

To make an appointment to deliver donations, contact the office at donations@archlou.org

Volunteers are also needed. To find out more about volunteer opportunities, contact the Migration and Refugee Services at lcho@archlou.org.

