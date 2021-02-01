Catholic Charities’ Mardi Gras celebration set for Feb. 16

Catholic Charities of Louisville will host its second annual Mardi Gras fundraiser on Fat Tuesday, Feb. 16.

The Rouler 2021 event itself is free and the party will be online, but various accoutrements, such as New Orleans-style carryout and an online silent auction and raffles will be available for purchase.

The event will include a welcome by Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz, videos and live music.

The virtual event will take place on Catholic Charities Facebook page, though you don’t need a Facebook account to view it. Music by The Waste Band will be performed live before and after the main program.

Individuals can purchase the dinner for curbside pickup at several parish locations. Orders are due by Feb. 9 and can be placed at cclou.org/rouler. Dinners will be prepared by Catholic Charities’ Common Table Culinary Training program. The cost is $25 and includes a choice of three entree options, salad and dessert.

Chances for the 50/50 Split the Pot Raffle can be purchased at cclou.org/rouler. Raffles will be drawn at the end of the program. The silent auction opens Feb. 9.

Last year’s inaugural event netted more than $75,000 to support the charities’ programs. It also drew about 450 people to learn about and support its mission.