Archdiocesan News

Catholic Charities is accepting applications for 2026-2027 Youth Board

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Catholic Charities of Louisville is seeking applicants for its 2026-2027 Youth Board. 

The Youth Board is made up of 11th- and 12th-graders from around the Archdiocese of Louisville who work on Catholic Charities’ initiatives, volunteering and networking, and fundraising for people in need. 

The board recently hosted a high school worship night that included a service project — assembling hygiene kits distributed at the agency’s Father Jack Jones Food Pantry. 

Apply online by visiting cclou.org/. For more information, contact Debbie Belt at dbelt@archlou.org or by calling 637-9786 x115.

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