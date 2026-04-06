Catholic Charities is accepting applications for 2026-2027 Youth Board

Catholic Charities of Louisville is seeking applicants for its 2026-2027 Youth Board.

The Youth Board is made up of 11th- and 12th-graders from around the Archdiocese of Louisville who work on Catholic Charities’ initiatives, volunteering and networking, and fundraising for people in need.

The board recently hosted a high school worship night that included a service project — assembling hygiene kits distributed at the agency’s Father Jack Jones Food Pantry.



Apply online by visiting cclou.org/. For more information, contact Debbie Belt at dbelt@archlou.org or by calling 637-9786 x115.