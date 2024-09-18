Catholic Bar Association to host 2024 conference in October

The national Catholic Bar Association and its Louisville chapter will present “Catholic Lawyers: Uniting Law and Reason,” the 2024 Catholic Bar Association Conference and General Assembly Oct. 10-12 at the Seelbach Hilton Louisville Hotel, 500 S. Fourth St.

The Catholic Bar Association is a lay movement aimed at building community — nationally and internationally — among Catholic members of the legal profession, according to the association’s website.

The event will include presentations on religious liberty and immigration law. Speakers will include Gerard Bradley of Notre Dame Law School and Bishop Thomas Paprocki of the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois.

It will conclude Oct. 12 with the annual Red Mass celebrated by Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre at 5:30 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St. A banquet will follow at 6:30 p.m. in the Seelbach Grand Ballroom East.

At the banquet, John H. Garvey, president emeritus of Catholic University of America, will present the St. Thomas More Keynote Lecture.

The Red Mass and banquet are open to all, but lawyers are encouraged to attend in particular. Individual tickets to the banquet are $125.

To register for the conference or only the banquet and for more information, visit https://catholicbar.org/.