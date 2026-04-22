Care for Creation – Parked, but polluting

Emma Morrison

Attending Assumption High School, cars are a recurring part of everyday conversation. Because of the immense student body or simply because of limited parking space, traffic and parking are daily realities for many students and families.

One common sight occurs every afternoon during dismissal: long lines of cars waiting outside of school. Many of these vehicles wait with their engines running, even though they sit parked in place.

This may seem like a harmless or insignificant behavior; however, this practice contributes unnecessary pollution and harm to our environment. This bad habit is known as car idling, and while it may be nice to blast the air conditioning in an otherwise hot atmosphere, it does more damage than good.

Though the problem of air pollution from auto exhaust is global in scope, the Assumption community does its part in putting a stop to it in any way possible. For one, if you have ever driven through the campus parking lot, you may have noticed signs advising against idling. These reminders help bring attention to the issue, yet the best and most effective way Assumption discourages idling is through our school’s “Pea Patrol.”

“Pea Patrol” is an afternoon task where one or two students, usually members of the Environmental Concerns Committee, dress up in humorous costumes — most notably the “pea outfit,” referencing the sign that reads “Peas Don’t Idle.” They spend around 30 minutes discouraging car idling.

They hand out cards, give candy to those respecting their mission, hold up signs that reprimand idlers and bring a fun energy to a usually boring afternoon of waiting.

What began as a funny ploy has transformed into something bigger — it became a small tradition at Assumption that has nicely resonated with families during dismissal.

While Assumption kindly transforms a serious topic into something more jovial, it is important that we remember the “why” behind these efforts.

“When we choose to respect the world around us, we are choosing to respect God’s gifts.”

Car idling is detrimental to our planet; in fact, even idling your car for an abbreviated period can have real consequences. A multitude of cars idling for minutes at a time every day releases pounds of harmful carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. This gas then traps heat in the air and contributes to the growing effects of climate change.

Carbon dioxide emissions are killing our beloved planet, and what is worse is that humans are the catalysts. In addition, vehicle exhaust emissions can negatively affect human health, contributing to diseases such as asthma, bronchitis and a variety of cardiovascular complications.

It may be tempting to choose comfort in your car over the health of both you and the Earth, but we must remember that if we continue to misuse the resources around us, our planet will inevitably pay the price.

As Catholics, our faith teaches us to see the Earth not only as a place of refuge, but a creation entrusted to us by God. Caring for the environment is not only a scientific issue, but also a moral one.

The decisions we make each day contribute to the health of our planet and reflect how seriously we take that responsibility. Assumption’s Pea Patrol shows that caring for creation does not always require grand sacrifices, and that sometimes it begins with a small gesture, a willing community and a shared sense of purpose.

When we choose to respect the world around us, we are choosing to respect God’s gifts. Let us start small: Turn off the engine, defend our planet and care for the creation that God has so lovingly granted to us.

Emma Morrison is a freshman at Assumption High School and is involved in the school’s Environmental Concerns Committee.