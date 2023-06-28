Camp Africa Evolve gives kids enrichment opportunities

Young students at Camp Africa used their imaginations to build Lego structures during a morning session June 23. (Record Photo by Kayla Bennett)

Older Camp Africa campers came up with rhyming words during a morning enrichment session June 23. (Record Photo by Kayla Bennett)

Students participating in this year’s Camp Africa Evolve at the Catholic Enrichment Center are using their imagination and learning about poetry.

“Overall it’s been great,” said Quantanna Sanders, the center’s outreach coordinator, June 23.

Jailyn, a Camp Africa camper, created scenes out of Lego bricks the morning of June 23. (Record Photo by Kayla Bennett)

The camp, for first through sixth grade students, offers academic enrichment opportunities and cultural arts experiences from an Africentric perspective. Activities include Lego building, learning about poetry, dance and art classes.

Sanders said the five-week camp partners with Evolve502, a local nonprofit, as well as with various community groups to provide enrichment classes for students, including the Jefferson County Public Schools Backpack League.

Older students at Camp Africa learned about poetry and creative writing during the second week of camp. They played a rhyming game to get their minds and bodies moving. (Record Photo by Kayla Bennett)

Campers showed each other Lego bricks during free-build time. (Record Photo by Kayla Bennett)