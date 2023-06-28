Camp Africa Evolve gives kids enrichment opportunities

Students participating in this year’s Camp Africa Evolve at the Catholic Enrichment Center are using their imagination and learning about poetry.
“Overall it’s been great,” said Quantanna Sanders, the center’s outreach coordinator, June 23.
The camp, for first through sixth grade students, offers academic enrichment opportunities and cultural arts experiences from an Africentric perspective. Activities include Lego building, learning about poetry, dance and art classes.
Sanders said the five-week camp partners with Evolve502, a local nonprofit, as well as with various community groups to provide enrichment classes for students, including the Jefferson County Public Schools Backpack League.