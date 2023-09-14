Bulletin Board — Sept. 14, 2023

SERVICES, DEVOTIONS

A Synod Vigil in preparation for the Synod on Synodality will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 30 at Holy Spirit Church, 3345 Lexington Road, after the 5 p.m. Mass.

The public is invited to join in prayer with Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre in asking for the Holy Spirit’s guidance on the October meeting at the Vatican. Participants are encouraged to attend both the Mass and the vigil or the vigil alone.

Catholic Charismatic Renewal will host a Healing Mass at 7 p.m. on Sept. 27 at Holy Family Church, 3926 Poplar Level Road. Passionist Father Justin Nelson, pastor of St. Agnes Church, will preside, assisted by Deacon Tom Roth of St. Aloysius Church in Pewee Valley, Ky.

Mass will be preceded by “praise and worship” at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, contact Bob Garvey 502-435-6186.

The Dominican Rosary Pilgrimage, which is being held in Washington, D.C., will have a local component hosted by the Dominican Laity of Our Lady Queen of Peace Chapter at St. Louis Bertrand Church. The local gathering on Sept. 30 will begin with a continental breakfast at 9:30 a.m. and continue with live-streamed talks given by Dominican Father Gregory Pine from Washington, D.C., at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Adoration and Mass will take place from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Participants should bring a lunch. RSVP by Sept. 24 by calling Linda Gottbrath at 502-969-0018.

An Infant Prayer Service for families that have lost a child will be celebrated Sept. 27 in the Holy Innocents Section of Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Road. The service is held on the last Wednesday of each month at 1:30 p.m.

To add a name to the prayer list, call 451-7710.

The annual Red Mass, which invokes God’s blessing and guidance on all those in the legal community, will be celebrated on Sept. 26 at 12:15 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth Street.

People of all faiths who serve in the legal profession are invited to attend, including attorneys, judges, paralegals and clerks. Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will be the celebrant.

RETREAT

A Maranatha Retreat, designed for those who are chronically ill and their caregivers, will be held at the Nazareth Retreat Center in Nazareth, Ky., from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 4.

The retreat will offer spiritual presentations, small-group sharing, meditation and sacraments.

The retreat is free, but registration is required. To register, contact Denise Bouchard in the Family Ministries Office at 636-0296 or dbouchard@archlou.org.

OUTREACH OPPORTUNITY

St. John Center is in need of body wipes, travel-size body wash, shampoo and conditioner.

The items can be purchased from St. John’s Amazon wish list at https://a.co/dJQb2rP or they may be dropped off at the center, 700 E. Muhammad Ali Boulevard, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Thursday through Tuesday and until 2 p.m. on Wednesdays.

SUPPORT GROUPS

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance abuse meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lgraven@stalbert.org or 425-3940, ext. 169, for more information. All are welcome.

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the second and fourth Sundays of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center. The group is designed to provide an open and supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

HERE AND THERE

The Louisville Chapter of the Benedictine Oblates will meet at 3 p.m. Sept. 17 at St. John Paul II Church’s Parish Center, 3539 Goldsmith Lane. The event will include a Vespers prayer service, a presentation on prayer by Benedictine Father Joseph Cos and refreshments. All are invited.

A San Lorenzo Ruiz Celebration including a Filipino dinner buffet will take place at 5 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Assumption Sept. 24. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Father William Fichteman Scholarship Fund which benefits minority students wishing to attend Catholic school.

Catholic Charities of Louisville will host a Faith Fair from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 26 in Holy Family Church’s Saffin Center, 3940 Poplar Level Road. Participants will meet Catholic Charities staff members and learn ways to get involved.

The Knights of Columbus Bishop Spalding Council 2761 will hold its annual Tootsie Roll Drive Sept. 29-Oct. 1. Members of the Knights will collect donations at the intersection of U.S. 42 and 22. All the funds will assist local charities.

Holy Trinity Church’s Health Ministry is hosting its annual Community Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 23 in the multipurpose building, 501 Cherrywood Road. Various vendors will attend and health screenings, such as mammograms will be available.

Non-perishable food and hygiene products will be collected for the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. For more information, contact Allyson at akskag01@outlook.com.

The Catholic Single Adults Club for those 50 and over will gather at 3 p.m. Sept. 24 to play Putt-Putt and dine at Freddy’s. For more information and locations, call 553-1476.

Trivia Night at Holy Cross High School, 5144 Dixie Highway, will be held on Sept. 30. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the games begin at 8 p.m.

The cost is $200 per table of eight. To purchase a table or sponsor the event, contact Susan Ryan at sryan@holycrosshs.com or visit one.bidpal.net/hctrivia23/welcome.

An indoor yard sale with more than 50 vendors will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 11501 Maple Way, on Sept. 30 from 8 a.m. to noon. Lunch and breakfast items will be available.

ALUMNI EVENTS

Holy Spirit School, 322 Cannons Lane, will hold a 50-year reunion Oct. 21 for its class of 1973. The event will begin at 3:30 p.m. with a tour of the school and Mass in the church.

A reunion party will follow at the Manhattan Project, 2101 Frankfort Avenue, at 6:30 p.m.

The cost for the party is $35 per person. Register by Sept. 30 by sending an email to Rose Wetterer at rose.wetterer@gmail.com. For more information, contact the school at 893-7700.

EDUCATION and ENRICHMENT

A 10-week Monday Evening Bible Study on the Letter to the Ephesians will be held at St. Patrick Church, 1000 N. Beckley Station Road, from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. beginning Sept. 18 in the parish’s Schindler Hall.

Dr. Scott Shuler will discuss questions explored by the Apostle Paul in his letter, including, “Why is it so important for Christian believers to be part of a community?”

All are welcome. Snacks and beverages will be provided. To reserve a spot, contact Joe Gates at mrjoegates@gmail.com or text 544-9391.

Nazareth Home, 2000 Newburg Road, will continue its Community Education Series, held the fourth Wednesday of each month, on Sept. 27 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dr. Dustin Dillon of Hosparus Health/Pallitus Health Partners will discuss medical care that aims to improve quality of life and the differences between palliative care and hospice care.

The event is free and open to the public. Reserve seats in advance at www.nazhome.org/rsvp/.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer the following classes:

Overview of Catechetical Ministry Part II on Sept. 20 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church in Washington, Ky. Debbie Minton will be the presenter.

Debbie Minton will be the presenter. Multicultural Ministry on Sept. 28 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes, Adult Formation Room, 508 Breckenridge Lane. Annette Mandley-Turner will be the presenter.

The Gospel of Matthew on Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon via Zoom. Adam Zoeller will be the presenter.

The classes are $10. To register and for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267.

The Adult Christian Enrichment Programs of St. Albert and St. Bernadette churches are exploring challenges in Scripture related to faith, the church and the world today through a series of classes offered via Zoom. The programs are on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The next dates and topics are:

Sept. 21 and 22: The battle, the kingdom and last judgment.

Sept. 28 and 29: New creation and new Jerusalem.

Oct. 5 and 6: Miracles: Source of truth.

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive a link to the class. All are welcome.