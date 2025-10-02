Bulletin Board — Oct. 2, 2025

SERVICES & DEVOTIONS

St. Patrick Church, 1000 N. Beckley Station Road, will host a “Sacred Heart Holy Hour” on Oct. 16 at 6:30 p.m. The prayer service will include adoration, the Divine Mercy Chaplet and prayers to the Sacred Heart. All are welcome.

A Young Adult Mass and Community Networking Fair is set for Oct. 8 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St. The Mass will begin at 6 p.m. and the networking fair will follow in the undercroft.

All young adults are welcome to attend the event organized by the Young Catholic Professionals Louisville Chapter and the archdiocesan Office of Youth and Young Adults.

The event is free and includes food and drinks. To register, visit ycplouisville.org.

St. Teresa of Calcutta Church, 903 Fairdale Road, will celebrate its 17th anniversary Mass on Oct. 19 at 9:30 a.m. The old St. Mary and St. Jerome churches merged to form St. Teresa of Calcutta. All former parishioners are invited to celebrate. For more information, contact the parish at 363-9929.

The Marian Committee will hold a First Saturday Devotion Oct. 4 at St. Ignatius Martyr Church, 1818 Rangeland Road. Mass will be at 9 a.m., followed by the devotion and reconciliation at 9:30 a.m. The devotion includes adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, a Gospel and homily and sacred music.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Catholic Charismatic Renewal will host a “prayer and praise gathering” on Oct. 12 at 3 p.m. at St. Bernard Church, 7500 Tangelo Drive. All are welcome. For more information, contact Jessica Webster at jeskha.may@gmail.com.

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Marian Committee will host the 74th annual Living Rosary at 3 p.m. Oct. 5 at St. Michael Church, 3705 Stone Lakes Drive. Children in first through 12th grades are invited to participate. To register a child for the event, visit www.marylouisville.com.

RETREAT

Epiphany Church, 914 Old Harrods Creek Road, will host a men’s retreat titled “Holy Disruption: Turning the World Upside Down” on Oct. 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. The facilitator is Deacon Lucio Caruso. The cost is $30, which includes a continental breakfast and a box lunch. All ages are welcome. The registration deadline is Oct. 7. To register, visit tinyurl.com/4cbbryek.

ORGANIZATIONS

The Secular Franciscans’ St. Joseph Fraternity meets for Mass at 9 a.m. on the first Saturday of the month at St. Stephen Martyr Church, 2931 Pindell Avenue. Formation and fellowship follow in the school library. For more information, contact Sue Allen at suekallen@bellsouth.net.

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will host two events:

The next luncheon meeting will be held at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 6 at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road. Father Pat Dolan will be the speaker. The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others.

A Holy Hour for Vocations will be held at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 8 in the chapel behind the altar at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. All are welcome.

For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

SINGLES

The Catholic Single Adults Club, for singles 50 and older, will meet for a game of Putt-Putt at 3 p.m., followed by dinner at Applebee’s at 5 p.m. Oct. 5. For more information and directions, call 553-1476.

Catholic Singles of Louisville, a group for those in their 40s, will meet for a game night on Oct. 9 at 6:30 p.m. in Holy Trinity Church’s multipurpose room, 501 Cherrywood Road. Attendees can bring their favorite board game and a snack to share. For more information, contact Mike Miller at 472-5240 or mike25k@aol.com.

SUPPORT GROUPS

St. Albert the Great Church will host a 10-week grief support group on Mondays from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. beginning Oct. 20. The group is free and open to all. To register, visit stalbertky.flocknote.com/signup/223502 or contact Kristina Hellman at khellmann@stalbert.org.

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance use or addiction meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive, on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lngraven@aol.com for more information. All are welcome.

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.

The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT, at ach.29@hotmail.com.

Nourish for Caregivers — a program for those caring for an aging parent, spouse or loved one — meets in St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, and via Zoom, every second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. To register or to receive the Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at druiz@stmm.org or call 690-2834.

THE ARTS

The Sisters of St. Benedict of Ferdinand, Ind., will host musician Richard Jeric on Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. at Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call 812-367-1411.

Holy Spirit Church, 3345 Lexington Road, will host Dr. Peter Latona, director of music at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C., for an organ recital at 7 p.m. on Oct. 3. The event is open to the public.

The Loretto Community will host Les Six, a sextet of flute, bassoon, horn, oboe, clarinet and piano, on Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. in the church at 515 Nerinx Road. Admission is free. Contact Sister Mary Swain at maryswain@lorettocommunity.org with questions.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

Catholic Charities needs volunteers in its long-term care program. Provide weekly companionship or social activity for residents at area long-term care and assisted living facilities. Or, become a certified volunteer ombudsman, advocating for the rights of people living in long-term care. This role requires 36 hours of training and completion of 18 hours of continued education annually. Two-hour (minimum) weekly visits required.

For more details and to express interest, visit cclou.org/volunteer or contact Debbie Belt at dbelt@archlou.org or 637-9786, ext. 115.

St. Edward Church, 9608 Sue Helen Drive, will sponsor a blood drive Oct. 9 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the gym. Sign up online at redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

HERE & THERE

Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane, will host a paper shredding event on Oct. 18 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Folks are invited to bring their unwanted tax forms, personal papers, bank and medical records to be safely shredded on-site and recycled. Cash donations to support Hand in Hand Ministries are welcome.

Epiphany Church will host a free health and wellness fair Oct. 4 from 9 a.m. to noon in its community center, 914 Old Harrods Creek Road. Pre-registration is required for flu and COVID vaccines and wellness classes. For more information or registration links, contact Kristen Neises at kristenneises@gmail.com.

Good Shepherd Church will host a Card Party for a Cause on Oct. 14 at the parish’s Lehmann Hall, 3525 Rudd Avenue. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. The cost is $8 per person and includes lunch and a door prize drawing ticket. A cake wheel, pull tabs, and raffles are planned. Half of the proceeds will benefit Kentuckiana Pug Rescue. For reservations, call 749-9780.

Holy Trinity Church in Fredericktown, Ky., will host a turkey supper Oct. 11 beginning at 4 p.m. For more information, contact the parish office at 859-284-5242.

ALUMNI

The Flaget Alumni Association will host its annual Xaverian Brothers appreciation dinner on Oct. 8 at noon in the Elk’s Club #8, 2824 Klondike Lane, across from St. Martha Church. All are welcome, not just graduates. Lunch is $9. For more information, visit Flaget.org.

PEOPLE

Passionist Father Christopher Gibson will celebrate the 50th anniversary of his ordination with a Mass on Oct. 12 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Agnes Church, 1920 Newburg Road. A reception will follow in the church’s parish center.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

The Loretto Heritage Center, 515 Nerinx Rd., Nerinx, Ky., will host its second annual family history day on Oct. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is a partnership with Marion County Public Library and Marion County Historical Society. Participants will learn about resources for doing genealogy and family history research. The event is free and open to the public. To register, visit lorettocommunity.org/event.

The Adult Christian Enrichment Program of St. Bernadette Church will offer a series of classes via Zoom. The programs will be offered on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The presenter is Deacon Pat Harris.

The next dates and topics are:

Oct. 16-17: Dante’s Paradiso Part I

Oct. 23-24: Dante’s Paradiso Part 2

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive the link to the class.

St. Athanasius Church, 5915 Outer Loop, will host an eight-week Bible study on the Gospel of Matthew. The sessions will be offered on Wednesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. from Oct. 1 to Nov. 19. For more information, contact Debbie Minton at dminton@staparish.com.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer three upcoming classes:

“Exploring Prayer and Fasting through a Holistic Relationship of the Body, Mind and Spirit” will be held on Oct. 14 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at St. Thomas More Church, 6105 S. 3rd St.

“Images of God” will be held on Oct. 16 from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Aloysius School in Pewee Valley, Ky.

The cost for each class is $10. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Class sizes will be limited, and participants must pre-register (no walk-ins).

The Archdiocese of Louisville Office of Mission Advancement will host “Women Helping Women: An estate planning session” on Oct. 9 at noon at the Pastoral Center, 3940 Poplar Level Road. The event is free and includes lunch. To register, visit archlou.org/women-helping-women or call Melody Denson at 585-3291 ext. 1117.

Bellarmine University’s Veritas Society will offer a six-week program titled, “Immigration and Deportation: Look What’s Happening Here,” on Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. Oct. 9 to Nov. 13. The series will “examine the laws, policies, and local realities of immigration and deportation, with a focus on how they affect families and communities in Louisville,” according to the society.

Membership in the Veritas Society is open to retired or semi-retired individuals 50 years and older. Registration is open at www.bellarmine.edu/ce/veritas.



Nazareth Retreat Center will host a six-week course titled “Introduction to Christian Meditation” on Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Oct. 2 to Nov. 6. Register at nazarethretreatcenterky.org.