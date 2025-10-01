2025 Catholic Services Appeal opens with the theme ‘Giving Hope to All’

A couple received a certificate from Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre during a special wedding anniversary Mass organized by the Office of Family and Life Ministries Sept. 13. The office is one of 100 ministries and programs supported by the Catholic Services Appeal. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

The Archdiocese of Louisville launched its annual Catholic Services Appeal Oct. 1, with the theme “Giving Hope to All” and a goal of $4.35 million.

“Aligned with the Jubilee Year of Hope, the theme of this year’s appeal reminds us that hope is not only a gift we receive, but one we are called to share generously with others,” Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre said in a press release about the appeal.

“Through the appeal, we are able to support vital ministries that bring hope to people of all ages and circumstances — from forming seminarians and caring for retired priests to sustaining mission parishes, from serving the poor to providing lifelong Catholic education and formation in parishes and schools,” he said. “No matter who they are or where they live, those in need can experience the hope of the Gospel because of the generosity of our faithful donors.”

The Catholic Services Appeal is the archdiocese’s largest free-will offering, and its proceeds benefit every parish. Last year’s appeal resulted in a record $4.48 million raised, according to the press release. Those who are registered in a parish can expect to receive a letter about the appeal asking for financial and prayerful support.

“Investing in the Seminarian Education Fund is an act of hope and trust in the next generation of shepherds who will one day guide our parishes, celebrate the sacraments and accompany us in faith.” — Father Martin Linebach, vicar for vocations

The appeal helps support more than 100 programs and ministries in the archdiocese “that no parish can provide alone,” the announcement noted. These include faith formation, family ministry, diaconate formation, seminarian education and The Record newspaper.

In addition to the primary appeal, the campaign also includes a “second ask” to support the Seminarian Education Fund. The number of seminarians in the Archdiocese of Louisville is up to 23 this year.

“With this blessing, however, also comes the need for a significant increase in funding,” the release noted. “Seminarian education is already one of the archdiocese’s largest expenses, an amount that is even larger this year.”



The cost to educate a seminarian is similar to that of a typical graduate student, about $65,000 per year, the release said. The projected budget for seminarian education this year is more than $1.44 million.

“The future of our Church depends on forming faithful, well-prepared priests, and that begins with the education and formation of our seminarians,” said Father Martin Linebach in the release. He serves as the vicar for vocations and director of the Vocation Office.

“Investing in the Seminarian Education Fund is an act of hope and trust in the next generation of shepherds who will one day guide our parishes, celebrate the sacraments and accompany us in faith,” he said. “Your generosity makes it possible for these men to answer God’s call without the burden of financial barriers, ensuring that our Church will continue to flourish for years to come.”

This year’s appeal has three matching gift offers, funded by anonymous donors.

All gifts made to the Seminarian Education Fund will be matched up to $75,000.

All donations made by first-time donors or donors who were unable to make a gift last year will be matched up to $50,000.

All members of the Salt & Light Giving Society (those who give $500 or more) who increase their gift this year will have the amount of the increase matched up to a total of $50,000.

Seminarians, from left, Emerson Wells, Zachary Moore and Trenton Thieneman gathered for an event at the Pastoral Center before heading back to seminary this fall. The Seminarian Education Fund is supported by a “second ask” in the 2025 Catholic Services Appeal to help cover the $1.44 million annual cost of priesthood formation. (Record Photo by Marnie McAllister)

“We are so grateful for these matching gifts, and they have a tremendous impact on the success of the appeal,” the release said.

Melissa Herberger, coordinator for annual giving and stewardship, said in the release that the support of pastors and parish staff is also key to the appeal’s success.

“Through their work in the parishes, they are seeing firsthand the impact of the programs and ministries supported by the appeal and the importance of continued prayers for the success of and generosity to CSA,” she said.

“We have all benefited from the Catholic Services Appeal in some way and may not realize it. Pastors and parish staff are bringing awareness by helping to promote the CSA and the many ways parishioners see CSA at work in their parish,” she added. “It is our hope that parishioners will see that their gift in any amount to CSA makes it possible to continue to bring hope to those in need and to those in their parish by helping to ensure vital ministries and programs continue for years to come.”

Molly Keene Smith, director of the Office of Mission Advancement, added in the release, “The Catholic Services Appeal is an opportunity to come together as one Church, uniting our gifts to make a lasting impact across the archdiocese. Every parish benefits from the CSA in a number of ways, and none of this would be possible without the generosity of our parishioners.”



For more information about the Catholic Services Appeal, visit www.ArchLou.com/CSA or contact Melissa Herberger at mherberger2@archlou.org or 585-3291.