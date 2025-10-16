Bulletin Board — Oct. 16, 2025

SERVICES & DEVOTIONS

The Marian Committee will hold a First Saturday Devotion Nov. 1 at St. Ignatius Martyr Church, 1818 Rangeland Road. Mass will be at 9 a.m. followed by the devotion and reconciliation at 9:30 a.m. The devotion includes adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, the Gospel, a homily and sacred music.

An Infant Prayer Service for families that have lost a child will be held Oct. 29 in the Holy Innocents Section of Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Road. The service is held on the last Wednesday of each month at 1:30 p.m.

To add a name to the prayer list, call 451-7710.

St. Athanasius Church, 5915 Outer Loop, will host “An Afternoon with Mary through Scripture, Prayer and Song” on Oct. 26 at 4 p.m. The free event will include music, the rosary and Scripture. A reception with light refreshments will follow.

A Special Disciples of Jesus Mass will be Oct. 26 at 3 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Special-needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children. A light reception will follow. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

St. Louis Bertrand Church will host “Preaching in the Park” on Oct. 25 at 5 p.m. at Central Park’s amphitheater, 1340 S. 4th St. Dominican Father Bartholomew Calvano will read the entire Gospel of Luke.

RETREATS

A Maranatha Retreat, designed for those who are chronically ill and their caregivers, will be held Nov. 8 at the Nazareth Retreat Center in Nazareth, Ky., from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The retreat is free, but registration is required. To register or for more information, contact Morgann Lucas in the Family and Life Ministries Office at 636-0296.

Mount Saint Francis Center for Spirituality in Mount St. Francis, Ind., will host “Holding Hope in the Holidays: A Grief Retreat” on Nov. 2 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The cost is $25, which includes a soup and bread dinner. To register, visit mountsaintfrancis.org/grief-retreat.

ORGANIZATIONS

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold its next luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 20 at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road.

Deacon Randy Perkins will be the speaker.

The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Red Bird Ministries, a Catholic grief group for those who have lost a child, will meet on Oct. 23 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in St. Louis Bertrand Church’s heritage room. Visit tinyurl.com/redbirdlouisville to get reminders, or contact kdbhyland@gmail.com for more information.

St. Albert the Great Church will host a 10-week grief support group on Mondays from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. beginning Oct. 20. The group is free and open to all. To register, visit stalbertky.flocknote.com/signup/223502 or contact Kristina Hellman at khellmann@stalbert.org.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

THE ARTS

St. Peter the Apostle Church, 5431 Johnsontown Road, will host “How Can I Keep from Singing: A Celebration of Sacred Song” on Oct. 26 at 3:30 p.m. The concert, which is free and open to all, will feature musicians and choirs from the region and will include music of various styles and languages.

The Loretto Community will host a concert featuring Adrienne Fontenot on the piano and Davis Hale on the saxophone Oct. 26 at 3 p.m. in the church at 515 Nerinx Road. Admission is free. Contact Sister Mary Swain at maryswain@lorettocommunity.org with questions.

Mercy Academy will host “Dracula: The Bloody Truth” on Oct. 23, 24 and 25 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. The show will be held in the Mary Mershon Reisert Theater, 5801 Fegenbush Lane. To buy tickets, visit tinyurl.com/34z69f6x.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

St. Bernadette Church will host a blood drive Oct. 25 from 7:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in the St. Mary Academy gym, 11311 St. Mary Lane, Prospect, Ky. Sign up online at redcrossblood.org.

HERE & THERE

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 505 New Cut Road, will host a Halloween dance on Nov. 1 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event, for those 21 and over, will feature live music by The Moon Dogs, a costume contest and raffles. The cost is $15 per ticket or $25 for couples. For more information or to register, contact Barbara Bauer at 741-4902.

St. Aloysius Church, 187 S. Plum Street in Shepherdsville, Ky., will host a craft fair on Oct. 25 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Crafts, gifts and food will be available for purchase.

The Golden Arrow Center for Mothers and Children will host a purse and jewelry fundraiser on Oct. 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. and on Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The center is located at 835 E. Gray St., across from The Shrine of St. Martin of Tours. Scarves, wallets and gift items will also be for sale.

DeSales High School, 425 W. Kenwood Dr., will host a community trunk or treat on Oct. 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

Family Renewal Project will host “The Call to Greatness: What the Church Actually Teaches about Sex and the Body” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 19 at St. Gregory Church’s Youth and Family Center, 400 Samuels Loop, Cox’s Creek, Ky. The cost is $8 for an individual or $12 per couple/household, and is free for clergy, college students and missionaries. This course is approved for two hours of catechist credits. For more information or to register, visit tinyurl.com/mn9xmh2y.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer:

“Overview of Catechetical Ministry Part II” on Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at St. Athanasius Church, 5915 Outer Loop.

“Walking with Saints” on Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to noon on Zoom.

The cost for each class is $10. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Class sizes will be limited, and participants must pre-register (no walk-ins).

Catholic Charities will host “Coffee and Conversations with Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre and Lisa DeJaco Crutcher, CEO” on Oct. 29 from 3:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. at 435 E. Broadway. The event offers an opportunity to learn more about “services to our refugee and immigrant population, food insecurity, human trafficking, emergency assistance and more.”

Tours of Catholic Charities will follow. To register, email Brian Monell at bmonell@archlou.org or call 637-9786, ext. 118.

Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, will host a free seminar titled “Planning Today for Peace of Mind Tomorrow” on Oct. 23 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in its multipurpose building. The facilitator is Misty Vantrease of Kentucky Elder Law.

The Community Education Series at Nazareth Home will host its next event on Oct. 22 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Highlands Campus Chapel, 2000 Newburg Road.

Dr. Will Johansen will present “Hospice vs. Palliative: Having Difficult Conversations,” a presentation on the differences between hospice and palliative care and tools for navigating conversations about end-of-life decisions.The event is free and open to the public. Register by visiting www.nazhome.org/rsvp/.