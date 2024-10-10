Bulletin Board — Oct. 10, 2024

SERVICES and DEVOTIONS

A Special Disciples of Jesus Mass will be celebrated Oct. 20 at 3 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Special needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children. In celebration of St. Margaret Mary’s feast day, the parish will have a potluck at 1 p.m., so the regular reception will not follow the 3 p.m. Mass. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

The Ursuline Sisters of Louisville will offer Taizé prayer on Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. in the Ursuline Motherhouse Chapel, 3115 Lexington Road. No registration is necessary.

St. Edward Church, 9608 Sue Helen Dr., will host a eucharistic procession in the neighborhood surrounding the parish Oct. 20 at 1 p.m. A reception will follow in the cafeteria. Call 267-7494 with questions.

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will celebrate a Mass of Thanksgiving for couples marking 5, 10, 15, 20 and 25 years of marriage in 2024 on Nov. 3 at noon. The liturgy will take place at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St. Pre-registration, which is required, can be made by calling your parish office. The registration deadline is Oct. 21

MISSIONS & RETREATS

St. Margaret Mary Church will host a parish mission on Divine Mercy Oct. 21 to Oct. 23. The mission will be presented by best-selling author and speaker Vinny Flynn. The mission will begin each night at 7 p.m. in the church, located at 7813 Shelbyville Road, and will include dynamic talks, a eucharistic healing service, confessions, music and a book signing. For more information, call 426-2635.

The Catholic Charismatic Renewal will host a Holy Spirit retreat Oct. 19 in the gym basement of St. Raphael Church, 2141 Lancashire Avenue from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Boxed lunch is provided. The retreat is free, but donations are accepted. To register, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or call 636-0296.

ORGANIZATIONS

The Benedictine Oblates, Louisville Chapter, will meet on Oct. 20 at 3 p.m. in the parish center at St. John Paul II Church, 3539 Goldsmith Lane. Father Casey Sanders will speak on Marian devotion. The meeting will conclude with Vespers followed by light refreshments. All are invited.

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold its next luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 21 at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road.

Father Anthony Chandler, vicar for priests, will be the speaker. The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

SUPPORT GROUPS

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Sunday of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center. The group is designed to provide an open and supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance abuse meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lgraven@stalbert.org or 425-3940, ext. 169, for more information. All are welcome.

DivorceCare, a free seminar and support group for separated or divorced people, is being offered by Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane, on Wednesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. through Nov. 20.

Participants may join at any time. Register at divorcecare.org. For more information, contact Dana Eckert at 896-0241 or danae@ourlourdes.org.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

YOUNG ADULTS

St. Margaret Mary Church’s Young Adult Ministry will host “Pax Night” on the feast of St. Margaret Mary, Oct. 16, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. All young adults are invited to the celebration spent conversing with men and women from religious communities in the area. Contact eledgerwood@stmm.org with any questions.

HERE AND THERE

St. Martin’s Brotherhood will host a chicken dinner on Oct. 12 at 4 p.m. at the St. Martin Brotherhood House, 1502 Winter Avenue. The event will include games and live Motown music by the Bentley Brothers Band. For more information, contact Todd Meador at 859-684-8926.

St. Luke Church, 4211 Jim Hawkins Drive, will host its monthly all-you-can-eat chicken dinner every second Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $14 for adults and $6 for children ages 5-12. Children under 5 may eat for free. To learn more, contact stlukelouisville@gmail.com.

The parking lot at Holy Name Church, 2914 S. Third St., is open for parking during University of Louisville football home games. The lot is available two hours prior to game time with room for tailgating and a restroom that’s available until game time. Parking is $20, payable by cash or Zelle. Proceeds benefit the parish. For more information, contact the parish office at info@holynamelouisville.org or call 637-5560 and leave a message.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

St. Rita Church, 8709 Preston Highway, will host a Bible study led by Father Joe Rankin to reflect on the readings for the upcoming Sunday. The study will begin at 6:30 p.m. on the following dates:

Oct. 15: “Jesus! Just do what we want!”

Oct. 22: “What do YOU want?”

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer “Overview of Catechetical Ministry Part II,” Oct. 24 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the St. Athanasius Parish Center, 5915 Outer Loop.

The class is $10.

For more details, view the course catalog at archlouff.org. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Participants must pre-register.

The Adult Christian Enrichment Program of St. Bernadette Church will offer the following programs on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Oct. 17-18: Revelation takes musical form

Oct. 24-25: Modern apocalyptic renaissance

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive the link to the class.

Nazareth Home will host a presentation on Medicare open enrollment on Oct. 23 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at its Highlands Campus, 2000 Newburg Road. The session will share information about changes and tips to help seniors navigate the Medicare open enrollment period. RSVP in advance at www.nazhome.org/rsvp/.