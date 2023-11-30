Bulletin Board — November 30, 2023

SERVICES, DEVOTIONS

Holy Trinity Church is hosting a Holy Hour for anyone struggling with addiction and their families on Dec. 5 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the church, 501 Cherrywood Road.

Families are invited to attend with or without their loved ones.

The Ursuline Sisters of Louisville will offer Taizé prayer on Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. in the Motherhouse, 3115 Lexington Road. For more information, call 896-2781.

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold a Holy Hour for Vocations at 12:45 p.m. on Dec. 13 at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. All are welcome.

Abbey Caskets, a work of St. Meinrad Archabbey, will host a Service of the Longest Night on Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. Central Time in the St. Meinrad Archabbey Guest House Chapel in St. Meinrad, Ind.

Benedictine Father Adrian Burke will lead the service with prayer and Scripture that acknowledges those who mourn and struggle with loss during the Christmas season.

Everyone is welcome. Light refreshments will follow. To register, email info@abbeycaskets.com or call 800-987-7380 for further information.

An Advent Mission and Penance Service, offered by Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane, will be held Dec. 17. Bishop John Stowe of Lexington will lead the service and Fathers David Sánchez, Bob Ray and Ron Domhoff will hear confessions.

RETREATS

A Prayerful Advent Visit to Thomas Merton’s Gethsemani will provide an introduction to Merton’s contemplative legacy and a full-day visit to the Abbey of Gethsemani. The retreat, which will be offered twice in December, will feature Jonathan Montaldo and Trappist Brother Paul Quenon as docent guides.

The dates are Dec. 11-13 and Dec. 13-15. Register at www.nazarethretreatcenterky.org or call 502-348-1513.

OUTREACH OPPORTUNITIES

Catholic Charities’ food pantries need volunteers to pick up weekly Dare to Care orders and deliver them to Sister Visitor Center and/or the Father Jack Jones Food Pantry. The deliveries are on Tuesday mornings and require roughly a two-hour commitment. Volunteers need to be able to lift 50 lbs.

For more information, contact Karen Pate at kpate@archlou.org.

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s jail ministry is seeking volunteers to lead communion services for men and women incarcerated in the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and the Jefferson County Hall of Justice. Volunteers should be available to lead services at least twice a month on Fridays.

To learn more, contact Deacon Steve Marks at 964-6966 or deacon.steve.marks@stalbert.org.

HERE and THERE

Family Feud Night, hosted by St. Andrew Academy and St. Peter the Apostle Church, will be held Dec. 9 at St. Andrew Academy, 7724 Columbine Dr. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Advanced registration tickets are $100 for a table of eight, $60 for four or $15 for a single. For reservations, call 935-4578. Tickets are $20 each at the door. Players must be at least 21 to attend.

The Golden Arrow Center for Mothers and Children is holding its Purse and Jewelry Sale on Dec. 16 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The sale will be held in the center, 835 E. Gray St., across from the Shrine of St. Martin of Tours.

Purses, tote bags, scarves, wallets, jewelry and holiday items will be for sale. All money raised will be used to support the families served by the Golden Arrow.

Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 1545 Louis Coleman Jr. Dr., is hosting a family fun/dress down Sunday on Dec. 17 following 9 a.m. Mass. All are welcome to attend the celebration which will include games, prizes and movies.

THE ARTS

“Canticles of Christmas,” a concert presented by the Louisville Chorus, will be held Dec. 17 at 3 p.m. at St. Brigid Church, 1520 Hepburn Ave. Tickets, available at www.LouisvilleChorus.org, are $25 for adults, $22 for seniors and $5 for students. For more information, call 324-5233.

SUPPORT GROUPS

“Coping with Grief through the Holidays,” a program presented by Mary Jean Gandalfo, Ed.D, LCSW, GC-C, will be held on Dec. 10 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane. For more information, contact Dana Eckert at 896-0241 or danae@ourlourdes.org.

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, email Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Sunday of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center. The group is designed to provide an open and supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

EDUCATION and ENRICHMENT

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer an Advent Retreat on Dec. 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at St. Agnes Church, 1920 Newburg Road. The cost is $25 and includes lunch. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext.1267.