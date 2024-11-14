Bulletin Board — Nov. 14, 2024

SERVICES & DEVOTIONS

St. Louis Bertrand Church will host a public veneration of a major relic of St. Thomas Aquinas on Dec. 10. A votive mass of St. Thomas Aquinas will be celebrated by Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre at noon, followed by a public veneration of the relic and confessions until 6 p.m.

Solemn vespers with the Dominican Friars will begin at 6 p.m., and a reception will follow. Contact the parish office at 583-4448 with questions.

The Gold Mass, open to all interested in the relationship between faith and science, will be celebrated Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. at Holy Family Church, 3938 Poplar Level Road. Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will be the celebrant, and Deacon Ned Berghausen will assist. The Mass will be followed by pizza and a presenter in the Pastoral Center.

The Catholic Charismatic Renewal of Louisville will host a healing Mass on Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. at Holy Family Church, 3926 Poplar Level Road. Music will begin at 6:30 p.m. Passionist Father Justin Nelson will preside, and Deacon Tom Roth will assist. Contact Bob Garvey at 435-6186 for more information.

An Infant Prayer Service for families that have lost a child will be celebrated Nov. 27 in the Holy Innocents Section of Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Road. The service is held on the last Wednesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. To add a name to the prayer list, call 451-7710.

RETREATS & MISSIONS

Nazareth Retreat Center, 40 Main Avenue, Nazareth, Ky., will host several retreats in December.

“Holy Expectations: Women in Waiting” on Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The presenter is Sandra Harlieb, an author, storyteller, speaker and retreat leader.

“An Advent Visit to Merton’s Gethsemani” Dec. 6-8. The presenter is Mark Meade, assistant director of the Thomas Merton Center at Bellarmine University.

Register at nazarethretreatcenterky.org.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will host “Advent Retreat: Waiting Upon the Word: The Three Comings of Christ” on Dec. 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The retreat day will be held in the Rodney Thomas Room at St. James Church in Elizabethtown, Ky.

The cost is $25 and includes lunch. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. The registration deadline is Nov. 27.

Three parishes will host Father Andy Davy, a national eucharistic preacher, for a three-day Advent mission Dec. 2-4.

On Dec. 2, he will present, “With a child’s eyes … rediscovering eucharistic sight” at St. Edward Church, 9608 Sue Helen Dr.

On Dec. 3, he will present “Why do I have to go to Mass? Not a spectator sport!” at St. Martha Church, 2825 Klondike Ln.

On Dec. 4, he will present, “The Forge and the Launch: Exploring the Mass” at St. Gabriel Church, 5505 Bardstown Rd.

The presentation will begin at 7:15 p.m. Each day will begin with adoration at 1 p.m., concluding with benediction at 6:15 p.m. Confessions will be heard from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

SUPPORT GROUPS

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance abuse meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive, on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lgraven@stalbert.org or 425-3940, ext. 169, for more information. All are welcome.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

THE ARTS

The Priest Variety Show will return to the stage on Jan. 10 in St. Xavier High School’s Brown-Forman Cultural Arts Center, 1609 Poplar Level Road. A reception will begin at 6 p.m. and the talent show will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40. Proceeds will benefit the Catholic Services Appeal’s Seminarian Education Fund. To buy tickets, visit archlou.org.

VOLUNTEER

Catholic Charities is in need of volunteers in the following areas:

Drivers — assist Migration and Refugee Services’ clients in getting to/from appointments.

Long-term care program — spend time with residents living in long-term care as a friendly visitor. Or, become a certified volunteer ombudsmen, advocating for the rights of residents living in long-term care.

Administration — data entry, filing, entering information into spread sheets.

For more details and to express interest, visit cclou.org/volunteer or contact Debbie Belt at 637-9786, ext. 115.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

Family Renewal Project will host a four-part series on an “Introduction to Theology of the Body” program. The series will meet in the undercroft of Holy Name Church, 2914 S. 3rd St., from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Nov. 18, Nov. 19, Dec. 2 and Dec. 3. The cost is $20 per person or $30 per couple, and is free for college students, missionaries and clergy. Participants under 18 may attend with a parent/guardian. Nursing infants are welcome. Register at bit.ly/tob1124.



The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer “Faith Development” on Nov. 19 from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Maloney Center, 1200 S. Shelby St. The class is $10. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. The class size is limited and participants must pre-register.