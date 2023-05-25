Bulletin Board — May 25, 2023

SERVICES, DEVOTIONS

The Marian Committee will hold a First Saturday Devotion at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St., on June 3. Mass will be at 9 a.m. followed by a Holy Hour and reconciliation at 9:40 a.m.

The devotion includes adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, Fatima prayers, the rosary with meditation and sacred music by Sarah Nettleton Cleary.

An Infant Prayer Service for families that have lost a child are invited to remember their children at a May 31 prayer service in the Holy Innocents Section of Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Road. The service is held on the last Wednesday of each month at 1:30 p.m.

To add a name to the prayer list, call 451-7710.

RETREAT

Mount St. Francis Center for Spirituality, in Mount St. Francis, Ind., is offering a Quilter’s Retreat June 13-17. The purpose of the retreat is to join other quilters of all skill levels for a getaway. Retreatants are invited to bring their machines and supplies. To register, visit https://mountsaintfrancis.org/quilters-retreat-1.

VOCATIONS

The Dominican Sisters of Peace invite single Catholic women ages 18-45 to attend a free “Mission for Peace” prayer and service immersion program designed to help women explore contemporary Dominican life.

The program, held at the Dominicans Sisters of Peace Motherhouse in Akron, Ohio, begins June 2 at 9 a.m. and concludes June 6 at noon. For more information, call or text Sister June Fitzgerald at 570-336-3991 or email jfitzgerald@oppeace.org.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

The Earth and Spirit Center, 1924 Newburg Road, is in need of retreat leaders to facilitate interfaith nature retreats for high school and grade school students. The center is looking for those who enjoy vigorous physical activity, being in nature and working with teens.

Retreats will be in-person and outdoors from August to November and March to May, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Training will be provided. For more information, email Lori Hadorn-Disselkamp at lori@earthandspiritcenter.org.

St. John Center needs donations of new or gently used bath towels and washcloths, coffee, sugar and powdered creamer. Supplies can be dropped off at 700 E. Muhammad Ali Blvd. between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. or may be donated through the Amazon Wishlist online at https://a.co/dJQb2rP. For more information, contact Jim Fulkerson at 398-3505 or jfulkerson@stjohncenter.org.

The Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 W. Broadway, is seeking volunteers with trucks or SUVs to pick up donated bread and produce for its Dare to Care Food Distribution Program. Volunteers pick up items Monday through Friday at the Dare to Care Food Bank on Fern Valley Road and deliver them to the CEC. For more information, call the CEC at 776-0262.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Nourish for Caregivers — a program for those caring for an aging parent, spouse or loved one — meets at St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, and via Zoom, every second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. To register and to receive the Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at druiz@stmm.org or call 690-2834 for more information.

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT at ach.29@hotmail.com.

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email MaryWuerdeman@comcast.com or Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

YOUTH and YOUNG ADULTS

A Youth and Young Adult Candlelight Mass is held at St. John Paul II Church, 3539 Goldsmith Lane, on the first Sunday of every month at 7 p.m. For details, call Curt Meyers at 459-4251, ext. 20.

SINGLES

The Catholic Singles Over 50 Group invites Catholics over age 50 interested in gathering socially to join. The group meets on the first Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. in the Multi-Purpose Building of Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road.

For more information, contact Mike Miller at 472-5240 or mike25k@aol.com.

The Catholic Single Adults Club for those 50 and over will meet June 4 for a game of Putt-Putt at 3 p.m. followed by dinner at Craft House Pizza at 5 p.m. For information and directions, call 553-1476.

ORGANIZATIONS

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will meet to elect and install officers and for Mass at 11:30 a.m. on June 5 in the Hospitality Room of St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Reservations are required. For more information and to register, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302 by June 2.

HERE and THERE

Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 510 Breckinridge Lane, will have its annual yard sale on June 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the gym. Proceeds will benefit Neighborhood House.

Presentation Academy is hosting a Bunco FUNraiser in the school’s Arts & Athletic Center, 900 S. Fourth St., on June 4 at 2 p.m. The cost is $10 per player, and registration is available at https://www.presentationacademy.org/bunco-night. For more information, visit www.presentationacademy.org or call 502-583-5935.

The Office of Multicultural Ministry’s Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 West Broadway, will host a Senior Prom June 8 from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The theme will be “Remember the Times” and the event is intended for those 55 and older. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. For more information, call the CEC at 776-0262.

THE ARTS

The Marywood University Chamber Singers will give a concert at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 1960 Bardstown Road, May 28 at 3 p.m.

The Chattanooga Boys Choir will present a program of choral music at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St., June 5 at 7 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public.

The choir will present a varied program of favorites from their 2022-2023 season, including settings of classic favorites and modern new works. Featured pieces include musical settings of Langston Hughes poetry and several works by new and emerging composers.

St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, will present a free organ program, Comedy Cavalcade, June 9 at 6:30 p.m. Tim Baker will lead a musical journey through silent films with Laurel and Hardy, Buster Keaton and more. For more information, contact Dr. Holly Smith at hsmith@stmm.org.

ALUMNI

St. Xavier High School has planned class reunions in June:

The St. X 50-Year Club Reunion Lunch will be June 1 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, 830 Phillips Lane, at 11:30 a.m. This reunion lunch is for all members from the classes of 1942–1972. For more information or to register, visit saintx.com/50year or call 637-8485.

The class of 1978 will celebrate its 45-year reunion June 9-10. For more information or to register, visit saintx.com/1978reunion or call 637-8485.

EDUCATION and ENRICHMENT

The Adult Christian Enrichment Programs of St. Albert and St. Bernadette churches are exploring challenges in Scripture related to faith, the church and the world today through a series of classes offered via Zoom. The programs are on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The next dates and topics are:

June 1 and 2: Origins of the Christian Bible.

June 8 and 9: Formation of Jewish and Christian canons.

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive a link to the class. All are welcome.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer a variety of faith formation classes this summer at the Maloney Center, 1200 S. Shelby St., unless otherwise noted.

Faith Development, June 5, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Overview of Catechetical Ministry Part II, June 5, 9 a.m. to noon.

“The Relationship Between Christ and the Culture, and its Implications for Catholic Education,” June 5, 9 a.m. to noon.

Confirmation 101: So Much More Than Meets the Eye, June 6, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Images of God, June 6, 9:30 a.m. to noon.

Introduction to Scripture, June 6, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Introduction to Sacraments, June 7, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“Confirmation 201: The Leap from Candidate to Disciple … a Critically Timed Opportunity,” June 8, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Introduction to Prayer, June 9, 9:30 a.m. to noon.

For more details about each class and a full listing, view the course catalog at: https://archlouff.org/catechist-certification/professional-development-catalogue/

Each class is $10. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext.1267. Class sizes will be limited and participants must pre-register (no walk-ins). CDC, local and archdiocesan guidelines for COVID-19 safety will be followed.

The Family Renewal Project is offering several classes this summer:

“Pioneers: The Wonders of Genesis (Discover Your Story Level 1),” June 2 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Holy Family Church, 3938 Poplar Level Road. Registration is $10.

An Intro to Theology of the Body “The Gift,” June 5, 6, 12 and 13 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. or 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Holy Family Church, 3938 Poplar Level Road. Registration is $20 per person or $30 per couple.

“Awaken to Discover Your Story: A day retreat for adults,” June 10, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at St. Peter the Apostle Church, 5431 Johnsontown Road. Registration is free.

For more information and to register for these classes online, visit https://www.familyrenewalproject.com/event/.