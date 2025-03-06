Bulletin Board — March 6, 2025

SERVICES & DEVOTIONS

A Special Disciples of Jesus Mass will be March 16 at 3 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Special needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children. A light reception will follow. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

Catholic Cemeteries will host the Way of the Cross for Young Christians at one of four cemeteries in Louisville each Friday in Lent. The stations, which will be primarily led by students, begin at 1 p.m. and cover a distance of 300-400 yards.

March 7: St. Patrick School students will lead the Stations of the Cross at Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Road. Participants will gather at the St. Phillip Neri cross in section 35.

March 14: St. James School students will lead the prayer service at St. Louis Cemetery, 1167 Barret Ave. Participants will gather in the priest section behind the flagpole.

March 21: Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre along with students from St. Martha School will lead the prayer service at St. Michael Cemetery, 1153 Charles St. Participants will gather in the priest section.

RETREATS

St. Benedict Church in Lebanon Junction, Ky., will host a half-day lenten retreat on March 29. The retreat will begin with Mass at 9 a.m. and will include adoration, confession and a discussion with Father Adam Carrico on “Being Ambassadors for Christ.” The retreat is free and will include lunch and snacks. The event is sponsored by the Missionaries of Charity. RSVP to Martha Green at lmcarchlou@gmail.com.

Nazareth Retreat Center will host two retreats in March:

“The Jesus Touch: Healed and Transformed” will be held on March 29. The presenter is Sandra Hartlieb.

“Teilhard’s Mysticism: Seeing the Inner Face of Evolution” will be held on March 11-16. The presenter is Sister of St. Joseph Kathleen Duffy, president of the American Teilhard Association and professor emerita of physics.

To register or learn more about either retreat, call 349-1597 or visit nazarethretreatcenterky.org.

The Family Renewal Project’s Louisville Catholic Women will host a women’s retreat titled “Arise and Come” March 15 at Holy Angels Academy, 12201 Old Henry Road. The retreat will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., with an optional Mass at 8 a.m.

The retreat speaker is Dominican Sister Gabriella Yi. The cost is $15, which includes lunch and snacks. Register at bit.ly/ariseandcome.

An Archdiocese of Louisville Young Adult Retreat will be held March 21-23 at Mount St. Francis Center for Spirituality in Indiana for those age 20 to 39. The retreat was planned and will be led by young adults. The theme is “Behold 2025: You Are My Beloved.”

The cost is $160, which includes two nights lodging and four hot meals. Financial aid is available. Register at archlou.org/youth.

Family Renewal Project will sponsor the Life-Giving Wounds retreat March 21-23 at St. Louis Bertrand Church, 1104 S. 6th St. Life-Giving Wounds is a national ministry for adults whose parents are divorced or separated. The retreat will include witness talks, small groups, prayer and the sacraments. The chaplain for the retreat is Dominican Father John Baptist Hoang. The cost is $175 per person, or $125 for college students and includes meals. To register, visit bit.ly/lgwretreat.

ORGANIZATIONS

The Catholic Medical Association’s Louisville chapter will host its first meeting on March 29 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at St. Louis Bertrand’s O’Brien Hall. All healthcare workers are invited to attend. The event is free and includes breakfast. For more information or to register, contact Dr. Eliot Bassett at eliotbassett@gmail.com.

Louisville Cursillo will host two upcoming events:

The Cursillo community and guests are invited to a Grand Ultreya on March 15 at 5 p.m. at St. Bernadette Church, 6500 Saint Bernadette Avenue. Participants are encouraged to bring a light appetizer to share and a friend to introduce to Cursillo.

A retreat for the Cursillo community will be held in St. Michael Church’s parish center on March 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The facilitator is Art Turner, the archdiocese’s director of faith formation. The cost is $20 and includes a light lunch.

For more information, or to register for either event, contact Lynn Dunn at 905-8683 or Ken Jackey at 554-1763.

The Queen’s Daughters will host its 72nd annual fashion show and luncheon, “Spring into Fashion,” presented by Dillard’s on April 10 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, 830 Phillips Lane. Doors open at 11 a.m.

Proceeds will benefit the Queen’s Daughters Catholic High School Scholarship Program. Tickets are $65 per person. For reservations, visit queensdaughtersinc.com/fashion-show-and-luncheon.

VOCATIONS

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, has two upcoming events:

A Holy Hour for Vocations will be held at 12:30 p.m. on March 12 in the chapel behind the altar at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. All are welcome.

The club’s next luncheon meeting will be at 11:30 a.m. March 17 at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road. Dan Conway will be the speaker. The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Nourish for Caregivers — a program for those caring for an aging parent, spouse or loved one — meets in St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, and via Zoom, every second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. The next meeting is on March 12 and the topic is “Realities of Stress and Learning to Cope.” To register and to receive the Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at druiz@stmm.org or call 690-2834.

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive, on the third Sunday of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center. The group is designed to provide an open and supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance use or addiction meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive, on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lgraven@stalbert.org or 425-3940, ext. 169, for more information. All are welcome.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

ARTS

The Loretto Community will host Les Six, a sextet of flute, bassoon, horn, oboe, clarinet and piano, on March 15 at 3 p.m. in the church at the Loretto Motherhouse, 515 Nerinx Road. Admission is free. Contact Sister Mary Swain at maryswain@lorettocommunity.org with questions.

St. Francis of Assisi and Our Lady and St. John churches will host a Lenten musical exploration of Edward Elgar’s “The Dream of Gerontius” on Tuesday nights from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on March 4, 18 and 25, and April 1 and 8. The course is free, but registration is requested. The series will be held in the parish office basement. To register or learn more, email Patrick Valentino at pvalentino@ccsfa.org.

HERE AND THERE

Good Shepherd Church will host a Card Party for a Cause on March 11 at the parish’s Lehmann Hall, 3525 Rudd Avenue. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. The cost is $8 per person and includes lunch and a door prize drawing ticket. A cake wheel, pull tabs and raffles are planned. Half of the proceeds will benefit Hand in Hand Ministries. For reservations call 749-9780.

Franciscan Kitchen will host its 10th annual trivia night on March 29 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Holy Family Church Center, 3934 Poplar Level Road. Teams are 6 to 8 people and the cost is $20 per person. To register, call 589-0140.

ALUMNI

The Flaget Alumni Association’s next meeting and luncheon will be held March 12 at noon in the Elk’s Club #8, 2824 Klondike Lane, across from St. Martha Church. The speaker will be Tony Vanetti, WHAS TV and Radio personality. Lunch is $9. All are welcome, not just graduates. For more information, visit Flaget.org.

SINGLES

The Catholic Single Adults Club will meet on March 30 for a game of Putt-Putt at 3 p.m. followed by dinner at Mark’s Feed Store at 5 p.m. For more information and directions, call 553-1476.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

The Office of Worship will offer Communion Minister Formation for those preparing to serve as extraordinary ministers — or those presently serving who have not yet attended the program — at St. Dominic Church in Springfield, Ky.

The program, which will fulfill the canonical mandate, will be held March 24 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Registration is required. To register online, visit archlou.org/worship or email worship@archlou.org.

The Mount St. Francis Center for Spirituality will host “The Lenten Evening Series” on April 8, 9 and 10 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each night. The facilitator is Conventual Franciscan Father Steve McMichael.

The series will explore resurrection, humility and mercy through the lives of St. Mary Magdalene and St. Francis of Assisi, according to the center. The series is free, but reservations are required. To register, visit mountsaintfrancis.org.

Bible study at St. Rita Church, 8709 Preston Highway, led by Father Joe Rankin will reflect on the readings for the upcoming Sunday. The study will begin at 6:30 p.m. on the following dates:

March 11: “Why do Catholics have different Bibles?”

March 18: “Why venerate Mary?”

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer a variety of faith formation classes this winter. Upcoming classes are:

“Introduction to Scripture,” March 12, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., St. Thomas Church in Bardstown, Ky. The cost is $10.

“Lenten Retreat: Praying with the Icons of Lent and Easter,” March 15, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., St. Gabriel Church, 5505 Bardstown Road, Loft #1. The cost is $25 (includes lunch).

For more details about each class and a full listing, view the course catalog at: archlouff.org/catechist-certification/catalogue/. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Participants must pre-register (no walk-ins).

The Adult Christian Enrichment Program of St. Bernadette Church will offer the following programs on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

March 13-14: The Nicene Creed: The Succinct Expression of the Foundation of our Faith. The presenter is Deacon Mike Schmitt of St. Martha Church.

March 20-21: Church Teaching on Guilt. The presenter is Deacon Pat Harris, retired.

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive the link to the class.

St. Margaret Mary Church will host a workshop on the rise of “S.A.D” (stress, anxiety and depression) in children on March 16 from 1:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. in the hospitality room, 7813 Shelbyville Road. The workshop is free and open to parents and adolescents.

The parent workshop, with Dr. Tony Sheppard, will share ways to support children. The adolescents will be led in a discussion with Dr. Zack Thieneman. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at tmattingly@stmm.org.



Our Lady of Lourdes’ Health and Wellness Ministry will host a drug pandemic presentation, including training on how to reverse an overdose with Narcan, on March 20 at 6:30 p.m. in the parish’ adult space. The speaker will be Lynne Huckleberry of the Kentucky Harm Reduction Coalition. All participants will receive a free Narcan kit. For more information and to register, contact Dana Eckert at 896-0241.