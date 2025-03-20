Bulletin Board — March 20, 2025

SERVICES & DEVOTIONS

Catholic Cemeteries will host the Way of the Cross for Young Christians at one of four cemeteries in Louisville each Friday in Lent. The stations, which will be primarily led by students, begin at 1 p.m. and cover a distance of 300-400 yards.

The next one is March 28. St. Gabriel School students will lead the prayer service at St. John Cemetery, located at the intersection of 26th and Duncan Streets, with the entrance on Duncan Street.

An infant prayer service for families that have lost a child will be held in the Holy Innocents Section of Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Road, on March 26. The service, organized by Catholic Cemeteries, is held on the last Wednesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. To add a name to the prayer list, call 451-7710.

Deanery 4 parishes will host “24 hours for the Lord” at St. Raphael Church on March 28 and 29. The event will begin with Stations of the Cross at 4:30 p.m. on March 28. Adoration and confessions will be offered from 5:30 p.m. on March 28 until 3:40 p.m. on March 29.

The event will include the liturgy of the hours, music, the rosary, the divine mercy chaplet and a testimony. Contact St. Raphael’s parish office at 458-2500 for more information.

The Marian Committee will hold a First Saturday Devotion April 5 at St. Ignatius Martyr Church, 1818 Rangeland Road. Mass will be at 9 a.m. followed by the devotion and reconciliation at 9:30 a.m. The devotion includes adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, a Gospel and homily and sacred music.

MISSIONS, RETREATS

St. Francis Xavier Church in Mount Washington, Ky., will host a parish mission March 24 and 25. On March 24 at 6:30 p.m., Deacon Earl Baker and the parish choir will present, “An Evening at the Well,” followed by a communal penance service (no private confessions will be offered).

On March 25 at 7 p.m., musician Sarah Hart will facilitate, “Into the Desert, an Evening with Sarah Hart.” For more information, contact Paula Silliman at paula.silliman@sfxmw.com.

St. Benedict Church in Lebanon Junction, Ky., will host a half-day Lenten retreat on March 29. The retreat will begin with Mass at 9 a.m. and will include adoration, confession and a discussion with Father Adam Carrico on “Being Ambassadors for Christ.” The retreat is free and will include lunch and snacks. The event is sponsored by the Missionaries of Charity. RSVP to Martha Green at lmcarchlou@gmail.com.

ORGANIZATIONS

The Catholic Medical Association’s Louisville chapter will host its first meeting on March 29 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in St. Louis Bertrand Church’s O’Brien Hall. All healthcare workers are invited to attend. The event is free and includes breakfast. For more information or to register, contact Dr. Eliot Bassett at eliotbassett@gmail.com.

Louisville Cursillo will host a retreat for the Cursillo community in St. Michael Church’s parish center on March 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The facilitator is Art Turner, the archdiocese’s director of faith formation. The cost is $20 and includes a light lunch.

For more information, contact Lynn Dunn at 905-8683 or Ken Jackey at 554-1763.

YOUNG ADULTS

The Young Catholic Professionals Louisville Chapter will host an executive speaker series on March 25 at 6:30 p.m. at 500 West Jefferson Street. Dr. Kate Bulinkski, professor at Bellarmine University, and Deacon Ned Berghausen, theology chair at Assumption High School and permanent deacon at St. Agnes Church, will be the speakers. The event is free and includes complimentary beer, wine and snacks. To register, visit ycplouisville.org.

St. John Paul II Church hosts the “Dead Theologians Society,” a young adult prayer group, on the first Wednesday of the month from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the school cafeteria. The evening includes prayer, food and social opportunities. To register, contact Curt Meyers at cmeyers@stjpiiparish.com.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.

The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT at ach.29@hotmail.com.

Walking Through Grief, a 10-week support group for people grieving the death of someone close, runs from March 18 to May 20 and is offered via Zoom and in person.

The group, which is free and open to all, meets on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, in the Spirituality Center. To register or receive a Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at 426-1588 or druiz@stmm.org.

HERE AND THERE

Franciscan Kitchen will host its 10th annual trivia night on March 29 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Holy Family Church Center, 3934 Poplar Level Road. Teams may have 6 to 8 people, and the cost is $20 per person. To register, call 589-0140.

The Columbia Ladies card party will be April 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus clubhouse, 4417 River Road. The cost is $10 and includes lunch. To make a reservation, call 893-2220 or 599-8113.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Knights of Columbus charities.

St. Aloysius Church will host “Hats for Hope,” a fundraising resale of new or gently used hats, on March 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will be held in St. Aloysius Church’s cafeteria, 212 Mt. Mercy Drive in Pewee Valley, Ky. The event will raise money for the Children’s Organ Transplant Organization. To learn more, visit cota.org/cotaforisaacshope/our-story/.

SINGLES

The Catholic Single Adults Club will meet on March 30 for a game of Putt-Putt at 3 p.m. followed by dinner at Mark’s Feed Store at 5 p.m. For more information and directions, call 553-1476.

Catholic Singles of Louisville, a group for those in their 40s and over, meets the first Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. Members participate in monthly prayer services and social gatherings, including dances, concerts, trivia and game nights. For more information and for the location, contact Mike Miller at 472-5240 or mike25k@aol.com.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

Bible study at St. Rita Church, 8709 Preston Highway, led by Father Joe Rankin will reflect on the readings for the upcoming Sunday. The study will begin at 6:30 p.m. on the following dates:

March 25: “Did Jesus have brothers and sisters?”

April 1: “Is Mary the ‘Queen of Heaven?’”

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer a variety of faith formation classes. Upcoming classes are:

“Thomas Merton and Pope Francis: Voices for Change in Cultures of Unrest,” March 24, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

“Overview of Catechetical Ministry Part II,” April 12, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., St. Aloysius Eagle’s Nest, 212 Mercy Drive, Pewee Valley, Ky.

For more details about each class and a full listing, view the course catalog at: archlouff.org/catechist-certification/catalogue/. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Participants must pre-register (no walk-ins).

The Adult Christian Enrichment Program of St. Bernadette Church will offer “Church Teaching on Life (including Murder)” on March 27 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on March 28 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive the link to the class.

Nazareth Home’s Community Education Series will address “How Estate Planning Can Safeguard Future Generations” on March 26 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Nazareth Home-Highlands Campus, 2000 Newburg Road. The speaker is Cheryl Bruner, attorney. The event is free and open to the public. Advanced registration is encouraged by visiting nazhome.org/rsvp.

Mount Saint Francis Center for Spirituality will host “Sun, Moon and Ascending: An Evening with a Vatican Astronomer” on April 4 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The cost is $35 per adult and $20 per child (ages 10+ are recommended), and includes dinner, a presentation and telescope viewing. The facilitator is Christopher Graney, astronomer and historian of science with the Vatican Observatory. To register, visit mountsaintfrancis.org/sunmoonandascending.



Family Renewal Project’s Disciple Institute presents “Inspired: an Advanced Seminar on the Wonders of Genesis” on April 12 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Luke Church’s education center. The cost is $15. The course is approved for eight hours of catechist credits. Register at tinyurl.com/inspired0425.