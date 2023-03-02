Bulletin Board — March 2, 2023

SERVICES AND DEVOTIONS

Stations of the Cross will be led by students from local Catholic schools at 1 p.m. each Friday during Lent at one of four Catholic cemeteries in Louisville.

On March 10, stations will be led by students from St. Martha School at St. Michael Cemetery, 1153 Charles St. Participants will gather in the priest section.

The stations cover a distance of 300-400 yards. Those unable to walk the distance may drive to each station and pray from their cars. For more information, call the Catholic Cemeteries office at 451-7710.

A Lenten family prayer service will be offered by St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, March 9 at 6:30 p.m. For those suffering from a burden, family division, death of a loved one, bullying, chronic illness and more, this service aims to help followers turn to God with their burdens.

The Ursuline Sisters of Louisville will offer Taizé prayer March 13 at 7 p.m. in the Motherhouse Heritage Room, 3115 Lexington Road. For more information, call 896-2781 or email lfeldkamp@ursulineslou.org.

The St. Serra Club of Louisville will hold a Holy Hour for Vocations at 12:45 p.m. — following noon Mass — March 15 in the Chapel at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. All are welcome.

St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, will host its next Special Disciples of Jesus Mass March 19 at 3 p.m. Special needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children. A light reception will immediately follow Mass in the Parish Hall Hospitality Room. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

MISSIONS, RETREATS

St. Athanasius Church, 5915 Outer Loop, will host a Lenten mini-retreat for men and women entitled “A Sinner’s Guide to the Mass” on March 11 from 9 a.m. to noon. A continental breakfast will begin at 8:30 a.m. To register for this free event, call the parish at 969-3332, ext 106.

Nazareth Retreat Center in Nazareth, Ky., will host a weekend retreat on “Maintaining a Contemplative Calm in a Chaotic World” March 24-26.

Author and journalist Judith Valente will lead the retreat. For those who register to stay overnight, the cost is $295 and registration is due by March 10. For those who register to commute, the cost is $245 and registration is due by March 24. For more information, visit https://nazarethretreatcenterky.org/retreat/maintaining-a-contemplative-calm/.

VOCATIONS

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold its next luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. March 6, at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road.

Father Gary Davis will speak on “My Vocation Journey — How I Got To Where I Am Today.”

The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

The Dominican Sisters of Peace are hosting a “Come and See” vocation discernment retreat March 17-19 at the Motherhouse in Columbus, Ohio. The retreat is for single, Catholic women ages 18 to 45 interested in experiencing Dominican prayer and community with the sisters and exploring a calling to religious life.

The retreat is free. For more information or to register, contact Sister June Fitzgerald at june.fitzgerald@oppeace.org or 570-336-3991, or register online at oppeace.org.

SUPPORT GROUPS

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email MaryWuerdeman@comcast.com or Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

Nourish for Caregivers — a program for those caring for an aging parent, spouse or loved one — meets at St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, and via Zoom, every second Wednesday of the month from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The next meeting will be March 8 on the topic of “Staying Organized and Preparing for What’s Next.” To register and to receive the Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at druiz@stmm.org or call 690-2834 for more information.

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance abuse meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lgraven@stalbert.org or 425-3940, ext. 169, for more information. All are welcome.

SINGLES

The Catholic Single Adults Club invites singles 21 and over to dinner at Cattleman’s Roadhouse on March 19 at 5 p.m. For more information and directions, call 553-1476.

ALUMNI

The Flaget Alumni Association’s next monthly meeting will be held March 8 at noon in the Elk’s Club #8, 2824 Klondike Lane, across from St. Martha Church. The speaker will be Dr. Rob Mullens, president of Trinity High School.

The cost of lunch is $9. For more information, visit Flaget.org.

HERE AND THERE

A free estate planning session will be held at St. John Paul II Church, 3539 Goldsmith Lane, on March 8. Stations of the Cross will begin at 11 a.m. Lunch and the presentation will begin at 11:30 a.m. To register, visit archlou.org/PG-session/ or call Melody Denson at 585-3291, ext. 1117.

St. Agnes Church’s SENGA Club for those 55 years and older is hosting author and historian Robert Ullrich during the March meeting. The program will be March 8 at 1 p.m. in the parish’s St Aloysius Hall, 1920 Newburg Road, and will focus on Ullrich’s book, “Germans in Louisville.”

The Ladies of Good Shepherd will hold the next Card Party For A Cause on March 14 at Lehmann Hall, 3525 Rudd Ave. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Admission is $8 per person and includes lunch and a door prize drawing ticket. All are invited. Half of the proceeds will benefit Franciscan Kitchen. For reservations call 749-9780.

St. Ignatius Martyr Church’s Eagle’s chicken dinner will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 5 at the parish, 1816 Rangeland Road. The cost is $10 for a quarter chicken and $12 for a half chicken. There will be a dine-in and a carry-out option.

The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive at Presentation Academy on March 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Arts & Athletic Center, 900 S. Fourth St.

To sign up, log on to RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code PRESENTATION. For more information, contact Amelia Flynn at 583-5935.

The Queen’s Daughters will host its 70th annual fashion show and luncheon presented by Dillard’s on March 22 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, 830 Phillips Lane. Doors open at 11 a.m.

Fashion show tickets are $60 per person. To make reservations by March 14, visit https://queensdaughtersinc.com.

EDUCATION and ENRICHMENT

The Adult Christian Enrichment Programs of St. Albert and St. Bernadette churches are exploring challenges in Scripture related to faith, the church and the world today through a series of classes offered via Zoom. The programs will be on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The next dates and topics are:

March 9 and 10: Hope for today.

March 16 and 17: Doctors of the church.

March 23 and 24: Pledges of the saints.

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive a link to the class.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer a variety of faith formation classes.

“Prophetic Imagination: The Role of Major Prophets in Gospel Images of Christ,” March 9, 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., St. Gabriel Church, 5505 Bardstown Road.

Introduction to Prayer, March 15, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., St. Paul Church, 6901 Dixie Highway

For more details about each class and a full listing, view the course catalog at: archlouff.org/catechist-certification/.Each class is $10. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Participants must pre-register.