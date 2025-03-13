Bulletin Board — March 13, 2025

SERVICES & DEVOTIONS

Catholic Cemeteries will host the Way of the Cross for Young Christians at one of four cemeteries in Louisville each Friday in Lent. The stations, which will be primarily led by students, begin at 1 p.m. and cover a distance of 300-400 yards.

The next one is March 21. Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre, along with students from St. Martha School, will lead the prayer service at St. Michael Cemetery, 1153 Charles St. Participants will gather in the priest section.

An infant prayer service for families that have lost a child will be held in the Holy Innocents Section of Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Road, on March 26. The service, organized by Catholic Cemeteries, is held on the last Wednesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. To add a name to the prayer list, call 451-7710.

Deanery 4 parishes will host “24 hours for the Lord” at St. Raphael Church on March 28 and 29. The 24-hour event will begin with Stations of the Cross at 4:30 p.m. on March 28. Adoration and confessions will be offered from 5:30 p.m. on March 28 until 3:40 p.m. on March 29.

The event will include the liturgy of the hours, music, the rosary, the divine mercy chaplet and a testimony. Contact St. Raphael’s parish office at 458-2500 for more information.

MISSIONS, RETREATS

St. Francis Xavier Church in Mount Washington, Ky., will host a parish mission March 24 and 25. On March 24 at 6:30 p.m., Deacon Earl Baker and the parish choir will present, “An Evening at the Well,” followed by a communal penance service (no private confessions will be offered).

On March 25 at 7 p.m., musician Sarah Hart will facilitate, “Into the Desert, an Evening with Sarah Hart.” For more information, contact Paula Silliman at paula.silliman@sfxmw.com.

St. Benedict Church in Lebanon Junction, Ky., will host a half-day lenten retreat on March 29. The retreat will begin with Mass at 9 a.m. and will include adoration, confession and a discussion with Father Adam Carrico on “Being Ambassadors for Christ.” The retreat is free and will include lunch and snacks. The event is sponsored by the Missionaries of Charity. RSVP to Martha Green at lmcarchlou@gmail.com.

Nazareth Retreat Center will host a retreat titled, “The Jesus Touch: Healed and Transformed” on March 29. The presenter is Sandra Hartlieb. To register or learn more, call 349-1597 or visit nazarethretreatcenterky.org.

ORGANIZATIONS

The Catholic Medical Association’s Louisville chapter will host its first meeting on March 29 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in St. Louis Bertrand Church’s O’Brien Hall. All healthcare workers are invited to attend. The event is free and includes breakfast. For more information or to register, contact Dr. Eliot Bassett at eliotbassett@gmail.com.

Louisville Cursillo will host a retreat for the Cursillo community in St. Michael Church’s parish center on March 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The facilitator is Art Turner, the archdiocese’s director of faith formation. The cost is $20 and includes a light lunch.

For more information, contact Lynn Dunn at 905-8683 or Ken Jackey at 554-1763.

The Young Catholic Professionals Louisville Chapter will host an executive speaker series on March 25 at 6:30 p.m. at 500 West Jefferson Street. Dr. Kate Bulinkski, professor at Bellarmine University, and Deacon Ned Berghausen, theology chair at Assumption High School and permanent deacon at St. Agnes Church, will be the speakers. The event is free and includes complimentary beer, wine and snacks. To register, visit ycplouisville.org.

VOCATIONS

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will host a luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. March 17 at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road. Dan Conway will be the speaker. The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

SUPPORT GROUPS

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive, on the third Sunday of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center. The group is designed to provide an open and supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance use or addiction meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive, on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lgraven@stalbert.org or 425-3940, ext. 169, for more information. All are welcome.

ARTS

St. Brigid Church will host Les Six, a sextet of flute, bassoon, horn, oboe, clarinet and piano, on March 22 at 7 p.m. Donations will be accepted for Kentucky Refugee Ministries.

St. Francis of Assisi and Our Lady and St. John churches will host a Lenten musical exploration of Edward Elgar’s “The Dream of Gerontius” on Tuesday nights from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on March 18 and 25 and April 1 and 8. The course is free, but registration is requested. The series will be held in the parish office basement. To register or learn more, email Patrick Valentino at pvalentino@ccsfa.org.

HERE AND THERE

Franciscan Kitchen will host its 10th annual trivia night on March 29 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Holy Family Church Center, 3934 Poplar Level Road. Teams may have 6 to 8 people, and the cost is $20 per person. To register, call 589-0140.

SINGLES

The Catholic Single Adults Club will meet on March 30 for a game of Putt-Putt at 3 p.m. followed by dinner at Mark’s Feed Store at 5 p.m. For more information and directions, call 553-1476.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

The Archdiocesan Creation Care Team will host an environmental justice tour, led by Tim Darst from the Passionist Earth and Spirit Center, on March 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The tour will feature an interactive discussion during a drive through West Louisville, “home to Louisville’s largest pollution challenges and its poorest and most marginalized citizens,” according to the team. The cost is $25, and spots are limited. To register, visit tinyurl.com/4h5ataz5.

St. Bartholomew and St. Athanasius churches will host a four-week Bible study titled “The Last Supper According to St. John” on four consecutive Thursdays beginning March 20. The study, facilitated by Karen Purnell, will be held in St. Bartholomew’s Barth Hall, 2042 Buechel Bank Road, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and at St. Athanasius’ parish center, 5915 Outer Loop, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Office of Worship will offer Communion Minister Formation for those preparing to serve as extraordinary ministers — or those presently serving who have not yet attended the program — at St. Dominic Church in Springfield, Ky.

The program, which will fulfill the canonical mandate, will be held March 24 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Registration is required. To register online, visit archlou.org/worship or email worship@archlou.org.

Bible study at St. Rita Church, 8709 Preston Highway, led by Father Joe Rankin will reflect on the readings for the upcoming Sunday. The study will begin at 6:30 p.m. on the following dates:

March 18: “Why venerate Mary?”

March 25: “Did Jesus have brothers and sisters?”

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer a variety of faith formation classes. Upcoming classes are:

“Science and Faith,” March 22, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Zoom

“Thomas Merton and Pope Francis: Voices for Change in Cultures of Unrest,” March 24, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

For more details about each class and a full listing, view the course catalog at: archlouff.org/catechist-certification/catalogue/. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Participants must pre-register (no walk-ins).

The Adult Christian Enrichment Program of St. Bernadette Church will offer the following programs on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

March 20-21: Church Teaching on Guilt.

March 27-28: Church Teaching on Life (including Murder).

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive the link to the class.

Our Lady of Lourdes’ Health and Wellness Ministry will host a presentation on the drug pandemic, including training on how to reverse an overdose with Narcan, on March 20 at 6:30 p.m. in the parish’s adult space, 508 Breckenridge Lane. The speaker will be Lynne Huckleberry of the Kentucky Harm Reduction Coalition. All participants will receive a free Narcan kit. For more information and to register, contact Dana Eckert at 896-0241.



Nazareth Home’s Community Education Series will address “How Estate Planning Can Safeguard Future Generations” on March 26 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Nazareth Home-Highlands Campus, 2000 Newburg Road. The speaker is Cheryl Bruner, attorney. The event is free and open to the public. Advanced registration is encouraged by visiting nazhome.org/rsvp.