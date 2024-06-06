Bulletin Board — June 6, 2024

SERVICES and DEVOTIONS

A Special Disciples of Jesus Mass will be celebrated on June 23 at 3 p.m at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Special needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children. A light reception will follow in the hospitality room. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

Registration is open for the 73rd annual Living Rosary, set for Oct. 6 at 3 p.m. at St. Michael Church, 3705 Stone Lakes Drive. Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will preside, and all are welcome to attend.

Youth in first through 12th grades are encouraged to participate. Parents may register children, who will help lead the rosary, online at www.MaryLouisville.com.

ORGANIZATIONS

The Benedictine Oblates, Louisville chapter, will meet on June 23 at 3 p.m. in the parish center at St. John Paul II Church, 3539 Goldsmith Lane. Benedictine Brother Michael Reyes will be in attendance. The meeting will conclude with Vespers followed by light refreshments. All are invited.

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold a Holy Hour for vocations at 12:30 p.m. on June 12 in the chapel behind the altar at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. All are welcome.

Seminarian Trenton Thieneman will share his vocation journey at the next meeting of the St. Serra Club of Louisville, which will be held at 11:30 a.m. on June 17 at the Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road. The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. Non-members who wish to attend should call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

Sister Visitor Center, 2235 West Market Street, is offering volunteer opportunities on the second, third and fourth Saturdays of the month from noon to 4 p.m. One to two volunteers are needed to sort donations, stock shelves and clean. Opportunities for small-group volunteering can be arranged. For more information contact the center at 776-0155.

St. John Center, which provides services to the homeless, needs donations of new or gently used washcloths and towels and disposable ponchos. Donations can be delivered to the center, 700 E. Muhammad Ali Blvd., between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily (2 p.m. on Wednesdays). Donations may also be made via Amazon by visiting the center’s wish list at https://a.co/dJQb2rP.

Contact Jim Fulkerson, development coordinator, with questions at 398-3505 or jfulkerson@stjohncenter.org.

SUPPORT GROUPS

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance abuse meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lgraven@stalbert.org or 425-3940, ext. 169, for more information. All are welcome.

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Sunday of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center. The group is designed to provide an open and supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

Nourish for Caregivers — a program for those caring for an aging parent, spouse or loved one — meets on Zoom and in St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, every second Wednesday of the month from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. The next meeting is June 12 and the topic is “The Thing About Compassion.”

To register and to receive the Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at druiz@stmm.org or call 690-2834 for more information.

HERE AND THERE

The Ladies of Good Shepherd will hold their monthly luncheon and Card Party for a Cause on June 11 in Lehmann Hall, 3525 Rudd Ave.

The cost is $8 and includes lunch and a door prize drawing. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. There will be a cake wheel, pull tabs, raffles, and a 50/50 drawing. Half of the proceeds will benefit Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a non-profit that constructs beds for needy children. To register, call 749-9780.

ALUMNI EVENTS

The Flaget Alumni Association’s next monthly meeting and luncheon will be held at noon on June 12 at The Elks Lodge #8, 2824 Klondike Lane across from St. Martha Church. The speaker will be Steve Vest, editor and publisher of Kentucky Monthly Magazine. The cost for lunch is $9. For more information go to Flaget.org.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute is offering a variety of faith formation classes. Location, unless otherwise noted, is the Maloney Center, 1200 S. Shelby St.:

Hollywood or History Session on World Religions, June 12, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Eucharist: Moving Beyond Object to Action, June 13, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For more details and a full listing, view the course catalog at: https://archlouff.org/. Each class is $10. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Class sizes will be limited and participants must pre-register.

The Adult Christian Enrichment Program of St. Bernadette offers a series of classes via Zoom on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The next dates and topics are:

June 13 and 14 — White Supremacy and American Christianity: Moving Toward Beloved Community Part 2.

June 20 and 21 — Early Church Debate Topics: Antichrist and the Millennium

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive the link to the class.